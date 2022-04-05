No hiding Place:

UK based Nigerian certified Cancer Nurse, ABIOLA AKILLA arrested for running over British policewoman, found over speeding, sentenced to 30-months Jail Term

… ‘Immediately I saw the police I was confused, I couldn’t explain what came over me as I was afraid to go to prison,’ says suspect

*Had no driving license or insurance, plus her little baby strapped to the back seat

*51-year old got pulled over by PC Caroline Green, knocked her down without looking back, left her lying seriously injured on the road; made victim suffer five broken ribs, leg and arm injuries with cuts, bruises near head, developed PTSD

*“Her front wheel went over my ankle, then she drove up my leg. I was in so much pain I thought she’d snapped my leg. I fell back and cracked my head on the concrete and she drove over my ribs and my right shoulder. I had a crushing feeling all over my body and was screaming in pain. She was so close to my head, and in between the first and second wheels going over me I managed to get into a foetal position. Then the back wheel went over my legs, pelvis and stomach”-PC Green

*BY IYABODE ADEBAYO/SPECIAL Correspondent, reporting from London

A NIGERIAN certified Cancer Nurse, ABIOLA AKILLA has been sentenced to 30-months in jail in London for traffic violation and running over a policewoman when confronted by the officer so her car registration number could be recorded. The suspect used her vehicle to climb over the injured officer lying critically ill by the road and drove off without looking back, even when the suspect’s little baby was strapped to her back seat.

This nurse has been jailed for running over a police officer after being pulled over for clocking at 51mph in a 40mph zone with her young daughter in the back seat. Akilla, who had no driving license or insurance, was pulled over by PC Caroline Green. The suspect knocked her down ‘and never looked back’ as she left her lying seriously injured on the road. The 51-year-old nurse who ran over the police officer, claimed she was scared when she sighted the policewoman since she did not want to go to jail.

Her words: “Immediately I saw the police I was confused, I couldn’t explain what came over me as I was afraid to go to prison.”

The officer told the court that she went to the front of the vehicle to note down the car’s registration number when Akilla reversed back onto the road, despite being told to stay put.

As she called on the radio for help Akilla ‘drove over the top’ of her and left the scene. ‘I was screaming in pain. She was so close to my head,’ she said.

The hit-and-run, which took place in Grays, Essex, in October 2020, left PC Green with five broken ribs as well as leg and arm injuries and cuts and bruises near her head.

The mum-of-one was airlifted to Royal London Hospital, where she stayed for a week. She now fears she may never return to front-line duties because of PTSD.

Narrating the horrific incident, PC Green said:

‘Her front wheel went over my ankle, then she drove up my leg. I was in so much pain I thought she’d snapped my leg.

‘I fell back and cracked my head on the concrete and she drove over my ribs and my right shoulder.

‘I had a crushing feeling all over my body and was screaming in pain.

‘She was so close to my head, and in between the first and second wheels going over me I managed to get into a foetal position. Then the back wheel went over my legs, pelvis and stomach.’

Harrowing body cam footage was shown to the judge of the moment the vehicle went over PC Green’s body. Akilla entered the dock crying, but showed little reaction when the film was played.

The defendant, who told Basildon crown court it was a ‘moment of madness’, also received a six-year driving ban as well as the prison term after admitting serious injury by dangerous driving.

In a statement after she was jailed, PC Green said Akilla’s sentence is ‘a very small price for her to pay’. ‘I’ve been through 17 months of hell, mentally and physically, and continue to go through it- it’s like a life sentence for me.’

