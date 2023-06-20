OIL THEFT in NIGER DELTA SCANDAL:

Nigeria President TINUBU Sack all Service Chiefs with No Retirement Benefit for Incompetence, Corruption, Loss of Confidence in Intelligence Capability

…Orders close radar at airports, border to prevent fired law enforcement escape Overseas

*“I confessed to Mr. President behind closed doors that there are fully-armed thieves in the Nigeria Military and Navy in uniform stealing 99 percent of our oil in Niger Delta, enriching themselves by selling our oil to other African countries thereby denying Nigeria economy the funds urgently needed to survive. These officers are corrupt. They have huge properties around the world. I assured President Tinubu that the only way his administration can get anything meaningful done is to flush the entire security system in the country’ and he promised to investigate it quickly”-ASARI DOKUBO, Niger Delta activist

*Newly appointed National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu is planning to invite Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, EFCC to thoroughly investigate the ‘fired’ security chiefs’ abuse of office, trace all graft activities and engagement in Niger Delta Oil Bunkering

*‘Nigeria loses N313billion to oil theft, shutdown rise, operators demand tough sanctions with a cumulative revenue loss of N356 Billion-PUNCH Newspaper Investigations

*BY SHOLAPE ADEYEMI/SPECIAL Correspondent, Lagos & AHMED ABUBAK, ANTI-Graft Staff writer, ABUJA

THEY WERE NIGERIA’S SECURITY Chiefs. Each one of them had unfettered access and security clearance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all classified daily information. . None of them had an inkling that today would be their last day at work, since every activity suggested ‘business as usual’. Aso Rock got involved fully on this matter after a Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokunbo made some startling revelations during a visit to Mr. President. It was based on the detailed analysis on ‘Abuse of Office, Corruption, Complicity; Incompetence and Loss of Confidence on the major economic issues that Tibubu sacked all the nation’s former Service Chiefs.

Behind closed doors with TINUBU, Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta Activist, revealed : “I confessed to Mr. President behind closed doors that there are fully-armed thieves in the Nigeria Military and Navy in uniform stealing 99 percent of our oil in Niger Delta, enriching themselves by selling our oil to other African countries thereby denying Nigeria economy the funds urgently needed to survive. These officers are corrupt. They have huge properties around the world. I assured President Tinubu that the only way his administration can get anything meaningful done is to flush the entire security system in the country’ and he promised to investigate it quickly. I am not afraid of anybody. I will always speak my mind.”

In a letter from the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, it reads: “Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service.

According to the statement on Monday, Tinubu also named their replacements with immediate effect.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

PRESS & PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

June 19, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

CHIEFS, ADVISERS, COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF CUSTOMS, APPOINTS NEW ONES

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Officers are:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

3 Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

4 Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Mr President has also approved the following appointments:

NUHU RIBADU:

Meanwhile, Nuhu Ribadu, the newly appointed National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu is planning to invite Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, EFCC to thoroughly investigate the ‘fired’ security chiefs’ abuse of office, trace all money laundering activities and engagement in Niger Delta Oil Bunkering, “Nigerians will be shocked at the level of intelligence reports received by Ribadu on all of the security chiefs. It shows how corrupt they are”.

For the records, by PUNCH Newspaper investigation says: “Nigeria loses N313bn as oil theft, shutdown rise, operators demand tough sanctions. Crude oil production in Nigeria crashed by over nine million barrels between March and April 2023, leading to a cumulative revenue loss of about N356bn, findings by The PUNCH showed on Sunday.”

Also, an alert has been sent from the presidency to security agents to have the disgraced security chiefs on monitoring at the airport and border to evade their escape.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=