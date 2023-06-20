ON THE RUN:

Nigeria’s former Minister of Justice, AGF under the Buhari Administration, ABUBAKAR MALAMI, others sold 48 million Barrels of Crude Oil, shared the proceed of N32.5billion, Refused to honor multiple Legislative Inquiries-Nigeria’s House of Representatives Report

…Funds paid into two unregistered companies-Messrs GSCL Consulting and Biz Plus without any formal documentation

*EFCC sends out an invitation to embattled ex-chief law enforcement officer over the alleged loss of $2.4 billion in oil revenue, abuse of office as a former public officer

*“I Am Not a Thief, I am Not on the Run, I have not yet Received EFCC invite, attending a wedding Fatiha”-MALAMI fires back

*BY ABIYE SIKIRA SHOLEBO/ANTI-Graft EDITOR, Nigeria & SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP Managing Editor, Abuja & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

“I Am Not a Thief, I am Not on the Run, I have not yet Received EFCC invite, attending a wedding Fatiha”, these were some of the words of former Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as he denied claims that he is on the run due to allegations of corruption levelled against him from several quarters.

For instance, the House of Representatives committee investigating the alleged missing 48 million barrels of crude oil has summoned Malami alongside others, to explain how N32.5 billion went missing.

The funds were said to have been paid to two companies – Messrs GSCL Consulting and Biz Plus without formal documentation.

A source at the Economics Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had told Daily Trust that the anti-graft agency was determined to probe Malami over the alleged loss of $2.4 billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date.

The EFCC official claimed that an invitation had been sent to the former minister, adding that Malami would also be questioned on other issues bordering on how he managed public funds as a former public officer.

It was also alleged that following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, Malami has left the country in a bid to evade arrest and investigation.

But in an exclusive interview Thursday night with Daily Trust, Malami denied receiving any invitation from EFCC.

He said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (today).

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government. I’m a true Nigerian and I believe in the Nigerian project.

“I will make myself available to Nigeria and its institutions on demand.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=