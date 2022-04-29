One Night In Space Show SOLD OUT:

BURNA BOY makes history as First Nigerian Grammy Award Music Star to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden Show

…joined on stage by Busta Rhymes, Youssou N’Dour , Naughty by Nature as special guests

*Guys scream, ladies cry in excitement, hailed performance ‘best’ throwing out brassieres on stage, begging for more, concert tickets sold from $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125 per person

*‘Twice as Nice’ act played best hit songs, create electrifying dance steps in choreography

*“I have gone on a music tour in Nigeria three times before and I was treated as a King with royalty. Nigerians are good people”-Busta Rhymes

*Name enters ‘Hall of Fame like Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles; Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z; Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey that sold out the world’s famous arena

*“Twitter unveils #AfricaToTheWorld hashmoji to spotlight African influencers and voices who impact their community. Twitter hopes to leverage on Burna Boy’s unique win to celebrate other powerful African voices in a truly meaningful way. Twitter is highlighting Africans who are their community’s ‘firsts’ and how they’ve made a mark in the diaspora. Users can share their work along with the hashtag. The hashmoji-which is an emoji made by the platform that appears after writing out a hashtag and is activated when users type out #AfricaToTheWorld and a yellow globe emoji follows right after. The campaign represents a convergence of great talents from Africa and the Diaspora to champion conversations and moments that center the importance of #AfricaToTheWorld”-Bukky Ojeifo, Twitter’s global culture/community senior manager

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor inside New York

NIGERIA’S Grammy Award Winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu ‘Burna Boy’ is taking the world by storm in his music repertoire collection. His eclectic and electrifying music performance no doubt stands him out as one of Africa’s best Afrobeat music stars of all time. Burna Boy’s has entered his name in history on April 28, 2022 at the Madison Square Garden, New York, United States where he dished out super hits and danced away, even as the crowd begged for more.

Burna Boy has by his ‘out-of-the-world’ performance entered his name into the Hall of Fame with the likes of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artists, who have sold out the world’s most famous arena.

The ‘Twice as Tall’ act cements his musical prowess but confirms that he is “way too big”. Burna boy is also the first Nigerian to sell out the arena for his “One Night In Space” show. Concert tickets were sold for as low as $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125.

The Afro-fusion pioneer recorded a mind-blowing performance as thrilling fans cheered him on at the venue. It was indeed a night of musical wonders as the legendary singer created magic on stage with the support of special guests such as Busta Rhymes and Youssou N’Dour.

Burna Boy opened the show dressed in a black designer jacket and black pants to match changing to different fanciful attires as he performed songs from his African Giant and Twice as Tall albums. Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

‘One Night in Space’ also streamed live on youtube gaining over 81,000 viewers drawing fans from different countries including Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

In respect to afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy, making history on Thursday as the first Nigerian to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden at 20,789 capacity, Twitter has unveiled the #AfricaToTheWorld hashmoji to spotlight African influencers and voices who impact their community.

Twitter hopes to leverage on Burna Boy’s unique win to “celebrate other powerful African voices in a truly meaningful way.”

Twitter is highlighting Africans who are their community’s “firsts” and how they’ve made a mark in the diaspora.

Now, users can share their work along with the hashtag. The hashmoji — which is an emoji made by the platform that appears after writing out a hashtag —and is activated when users type out #AfricaToTheWorld and a yellow globe emoji follows right after.

Twitter’s global culture and community senior manager, Bukky Ojeifo explains that the campaign represents a convergence “of great talents from Africa and the Diaspora………to champion conversations and moments that center the importance of #AfricaToTheWorld.”

Still speaking she said that Twitter hopes to leverage Burna Boy’s unique win to “celebrate other powerful African voices in a truly meaningful way.”

Ever since the ” One Night in Space” concert Burna Boy’s audience has renamed Friday “Burna Day” because of the artist’s historical significance to Africans around the world.

During the live streaming of the show exclusively on Youtube, an exclusive limited line of merch was made available to commemorate the historic event as the first Nigerian musician to ever headline the world-renowned venue.

The merch includes shirts, hats, hoodies, crewnecks, and tote bags, with prices ranging from $25 to $100. The self-acclaimed African Giant Burna Boy joins Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artists who have sold out the world’s most famous arena.

Burna boy’s latest feats follow his recent tour to Europe, selling out the 20,300 capacity Accord Arena in Paris twice, the 13,000 capacity Arena in Ireland, and the 9,500 capacity Geneva Arena in Switzerland.

All of these events are part of his 2021 Space Drift tour which echoes the sounds from his groundbreaking fifth studio album TWICE AS TALL.

The Afrobeat star’s album “Twice as Tall” was an immediate sensation, earning more than 5M worldwide streams within the first hour of release

The album houses hit tracks including “Wonderful,” “Monsters You Made (Feat. Chris Martin), “Real Life (Feat. Stormzy),” and “23,”

TWICE AS TALL features additional collaborations with Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol, and Naughty by Nature and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “US World Albums”

It was this same album(TWICE AS TALL) that earned Burna Boy his first Grammy after being nominated twice for the same category but lost one to Angelique Kidjo in 2919. He was nominated again in 2021 for “Best Global Music Album”, and won.

Recall that Burna Boy teased about being invited to Madison Square Garden last year 2021.

” THE BIG🍎………should I pull up or nah? @thegarden”.

At the time, Burna Boy Burna had recently hit 200 million streams on Spotify for his “Outside” album and became the first African act to have multiple projects surpass 200M Streams.

