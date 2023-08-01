ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW:

SHE’S VERY INTELLIGENT, beautiful, charismatic, godly and focused on whatsoever she lays her heart to do. She is creative and talented, even as an outstanding Showbiz music content creator. Among the Evangelicals and Christian community in the United States, her name rings a familiar tune, as a household name. A very busy woman of God whom the Lord granted a vision, led to set, establish the foundation of Heart Bible International University since 2008- varsity still flourishing. Her name is DR. DORNETT MCINTOSH.

Despite her tight daily schedule, she granted a rare interview access to GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor with NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, who engaged her in an interactive session where Dr. Mcintosh, the Chancellor of the famous HBIU opened up on the plans of God for the varsity, plans to help Africans from 54 countries have opportunity to quality American education at little cost; how her faculty team members are working round the clock to give sound academic lectures to students around the world and message to Nigerians

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you tell us about your latest educational project titled: ‘HBIU Impact Africa’?

Dr. Dornett: HBIU IMPACT Africa is an educational initiative, founded in January 2023. Its main objective is to promote moral & academic excellence via the provision of affordable, quality education. HBIU has placed its focus on the continent of Africa with the goal of providing high quality distance and regional education to the people of Africa for near to no cost. People need quality education and training, and money should not continue to be an obstacle that they face.

NAIJA STANDARD: Since there are 54 nations in Africa, how many African countries will your varsity educational empowerment directly benefit?

Dr. Dornett: HBIU will work with students from any of the 54 African nations. But, we want to develop regional leadership and business support that will produce greater levels of empowerment and structure for the students. Some people need more than the instructional experience. This is really true for many students in distance and digital programs. So, we will place a great deal of effort into building these on the ground support systems through partnerships with clergy, ministries, religious organizations and the business community.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are the requirements from any African citizen eligible to apply?

Dr. Dornett: To enroll in any Certificate program, Associate Degrees courses, a High School Diploma is needed to be eligible; To obtain a Bachelor’s Degrees, you may apply with a High School Diploma/Associate Degrees, For Master’s Degree eligibility, a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent are required. And to obtain a Doctorate, a Master’s Degree or its equivalent are the requirements.

The application for Africans intended in taking good advantage of our long, distance learning educational program through our grant, may apply at: www.hbiu.org

NAIJA STANDARD: In one of your advertorial pictures titled: ‘HBIU Impact Africa on March 1, 2023’, your office talked about honor, certificate degree; masters and PhD enrollment and graduation

Dr. Dornett: HBIU provides educational options concerning subjects and diplomas. Some people are focused on post-secondary certification programs that require less time and study. Degree programs require more of the students’ commitment because of what they represent in the world of education and employment. After their studies, these students obtain Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral/PhD degrees. For the record, some people have earned the right to receive a higher level degree because of their impact on the world. These individuals can be recommended for an honorary degree that requires very little academic work. Again, we believe in options. Graduates of our educational programs have easy job opportunities in the United States and anywhere around the world.

NAIJA STANDARD: How much is HBIU Educational Grant for the African student?

Dr. Dornett: This initiative is focused on the people within the continent of Africa; presenting education grants worth thousands of US Dollars; bringing student tuition to almost zero. It is a serious step in the direction of a free tuition grant program. Students will be required to pay a very small tuition, which is actually designed to motivate students to invest in their own growth and development; to sow into their own future without going into deep debt or financial hardship.

NAIJA STANDARD: How many African students from different African countries can this project accommodate?

Dr. Dornett: The program will make use of a database and digital platform that will make it possible to educate thousands of students at a time. And we will work with regional leaders over time to create learning centers where students without computers, tablets or internet access can participate in group learning sessions. This effort will also include working with businesses and other organizations that donate equipment and more.

NAIJA STANDARD: Is this educational project gonna be a yearly or monthly?

Dr. Dornett: Our courses are run by semester. Students can pay their course registration fees for the year in advance ($12 USD) or monthly ($1 USD). Some programs are 10 weeks, some 6 months and others up to two years. This is normal for post-secondary education. The classes will be full of professional content and high quality instruction by very qualified professors. Students will receive materials and books in ways that make this very affordable. As we know, the purchase of materials and books can get very expensive.

NAIJA STANDARD: As a woman of God as well, how does HBIU maintain a lasting legacy in education in the faces of the students both locally and internationally?

Dr. Dornett: By ensuring a lasting relationship with our students as well as providing opportunities for our students to grow through work-related projects. As a woman of God, I believe I have been called and chosen by God to positively impact lives of people at a time through biblical principles which requires that our students are high achievers. Our faculty and staff stand for excellence and highest integrity. We wish to transfer such to our students.

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you mention some of the names of your key principal faculty team who work round the clock to make HBIU, the most sought-after American University offering quality and quantitative education to students from around the world?

Dr. Dornett: As the CEO/Chancellor of this enviable varsity, I have got a team of fully dedicated, experienced and hardworking faculty staff working round the clock with me in ensuring the outstanding academic success HBIU has been enjoying: HBIU Vice President is: Dr. Adelicia. I. Moses, Director of HBIU International Affairs is: Apostle Joseph Kjuguna, President of HBIU is: Dr. Kenneth Moses; HBIU Regional Vice-President is:Dr. Richard Reeves, Vice President Technology Graphic Specialist is: Dr. Tymon Moore, HBIU Arts, Entertainment Department is under the leadership of Professor Helen Paul; our Dean of Alabama Campus is: Dr. K.J Mach, HBIU Director of Student Council (Kenya) is: Mwalimu Shaaban; Dean of College Grenada is: Dr. Wisdom Annna.

The Dean of Business College is: Professor, Dr. Shantel Cox, Dean of Doctoral Program is: Dr. Y. Mann, Technology Graphic Tech is Dr. Theodisia Moore, Dean of Theological Seminary, Dr. David Hughes; HBIU United Kingdom Dean is Dr. Gbemisola Cecemme; Director of Doctoral Program, Dr. Ashley Bruins, Financial Officer is Dr.David Joseph; HBIU Love International Chaplaincy Director is Dr. Crespo, HBIU Secretary is: Aggie. A. Uhuru, Dean of College is Dr. Grace Thomas; Dean of Grenada College is Dr. Anane Jamiilah, Dean of College Georgia is Dr. Yemisi Dunmoye.

Also, the Dean of Ghana College is Dr. Babatunde David, Dean of Mobile Alabama College is Dr. Sylvia Hunter, Dean of Nigeria College is Dr. Tunde Oyinloye, Dean of College is Dr. Barrielevia Evans; Dean of Spanish College is Paula Gonzalez Huertas; Dean for Botswana College is Dr. Boikhutso L. Kereemang; Community Liaison is Evangelist Penny Tate, International Recruiting officer is Dr. M. Grant; Dean of College for Nursing is Dr. Marie Aupont and Dean of Naturo-pathic-College is Dr. Yolanda Leatherwood.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, what is your message of hope and words of advice to millions of Nigerians interested in advancing their career at HBIU?

Dr. Dornett: My message of inspiration to millions of Nigerians is that with hard work, commitment, and dedication to excellence, HBIU will be here to support, mentor, counsel, and invest in their success. We believe that dreams are meant to become reality. Our motto is – “No one is left behind”.

