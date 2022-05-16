PAINFUL EXIT, GONE TOO SOON:

Nollywood Famous Actor, LEO MEZIE battled Kidney Disease for years, passed at the age of 46

*Had kidney transplant four years earlier, another kidney transplant last week but developed complications few days ago

*Deceased had been in and out of the hospital for a while trying to get back on the feet

*Nigerians blame Nollywood stakeholders of shying away from contributing funds to save actor while alive

*BY NGOZI ADAMA/MOVIE Correspondent, ENUGU

EVERYONE enjoys his breath-taking performance in Nollywood. He was a great actor with strong delivery lines of character acting. He was fun to watch any day, any time. After a string battle with kidney disease for years, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, alias, ‘Leo Mezie’ finally gave in and passed on to glory at a young age of 46 when he still had a great life ahead of him. The Nollywood stakeholders had been faulted for not timely contributing funds to save this actor, whereas the movie practitioners were busy asking Nigerians to donate funds for the deceased star actor.

It was gathered that the Actor, who had a kidney transplant over 4 years ago, had another one last week, but began to develop complications and died on Saturday, the 14th of May. Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed the death of Leo via a post on Instagram on Monday.

According to reports, Leo had been in and out of the hospital for a while trying to get back on his feet.

Chioma wrote “Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia, his hometown. RIP Leo.”

When the news of Mezie’s illness became public knowledge, many people accused Nollywood stakeholders of insulting the sensibility of Nigerians by asking people to contribute money for Mezie, when in actual fact, stakeholders in the industry could have easily done so.

