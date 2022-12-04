PAINFUL EXIT:

Nigeria’s Angelic, velvet-voiced gospel singer, OSINACHI NWACHUKWU famous ‘Ekwueme’ melody maker dies of Domestic Abuse

…Police picks up run-away husband from hideout, in handcuff facing prosecution for murder

*‘My 42-year-old blood sister, Osinachi was daily tutored, abused by her husband who seized her funds from gospel music and turned her into a punching bag. We advised her several times to leave her marriage or be separated from him to stay alive, but she always assured us her husband was changing and that God hates divorce’-Favour Made, deceased elder sister

*“The suspect, Peter Nwachukwu, is now in police custody. We have arrested him. He is going to face the full wrath of the law”–spokesperson of the FCT police command, DP Joseph Adeh

*“My father, Pastor Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre not aware of the domestic violence Osinachi was subjected to by her husband”-Deborah, daughter

*“I will surely get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu”-Women Affairs minister

AT 42-YEARS, she was already famous globally in the religious circle, as her fame stretched all over Africa to Europe and Western nations. OSINACHI NWACHUKWU, an Angelic voice-velvet gospel singer loves God and hates divorce. Her popular gospel hit music titled ‘Ekwueme’ brought her national and international award recognition as the song reverberates and emotionally meets people’s spiritual needs. In less than 48 hours, her husband, Peter, a notorious, violence-prone man quenched life out of Osinachi as he allegedly beat her to death for no sane reason. The suspect initially went into hiding, lied over the phone to the family of the wife on the cause of her death, but was finally ‘fished-out’ from his hiding, arrested, handcuffed now facing prosecution.

Nwachukwu was arrested by men of the Lugbe police division on Sunday, April 10 after the brother of the late singer reported a case of suspected homicide to the police. This comes amidst reports he has over the years subjected late Osinachi to severe beatings.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DP Joseph Adeh on his part said the suspect is now in police custody. She explained he was arrested on grounds of suspected culpable homicide and that investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that late Osinachi was placed on life support after her husband kicked her on her chest during a recent attack on her. She sadly died on Friday, April 8 at age 42.

Sister Sinach who is known for her angelic voice is popular for the track, ‘Ekwueme’.

*OSINACHI’S DEATH: ‘PASTOR ENENCHE WAS NOT AWARE’

Dunamis International Gospel Centre founder, Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, has reacted to the death of singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Deborah disclosed that her father had no knowledge of the physical abuse Osinachi Nwachukwu experienced in the hands of her husband, which led to her death. Watch Osinachi’s video here.

In a post shared on Facebook, Enenche noted that her father has advocated against unhealthy marriage, adding that everything was done to ensure Osinachi was removed from her situation.

She wrote: “My father has always been an advocate for removing oneself from a deeply unhealthy marriage. It is spread across the fabric of his ministry the clear fact that he has always ensured the weak are protected. It is not different in this situation.

“Everything was done to ensure the departed was removed from her situation and in lieu of that, she was cared for as much as possible. Bear in mind that there was no knowledge of the physical abuse. If such had come to light, we wouldn’t be here.“

She promised to ensure that justice is served and the husband faces the full extent of the law.

Enenche assured that there will be many measures taken to protect the children and the family of the late singer.

Her post read, “I have been unable to sleep the past few days due to my fury at the untimely and avoidable exit of a generational voice. She inspired me to chase after God. I can’t express how much shock I experienced on hearing. What’s worse is that I didn’t know the actual background facts of her life as I don’t indulge in gossip or poke into other people’s lives.

“That being said, I truly wish I had known her better. I wish I could have done more for her. I wish I had been aware of all the pain she experienced. I will do what I am able to now I know the facts.

“It’s also came to my attention that many who knew her personally were not entirely privy to her situation. It’s even more disheartening to know, from an account of her twin sister, that she wouldn’t let her spiritual father be made aware of the gravity of the abuse she suffered. This, therefore, informs how I address things.

“There is so much to be said yet so much discretion is needed. I am however not one who knows how to stay mute on issues that potentially affect me and those around me. I also have a fiscal responsibility to the young people who look up to me as well as my role in both the body of Christ and society.

“That being said, in order to not be misconstrued. I will keep my opinions brief;

“1. The deceased was very isolated from loved ones. Much of what happened, in the end, could have been avoided if she hadn’t been marooned from the ones who cared for her most. I believe she not only passed due to the compendium of physical hurt and pain; she died of a broken heart. I will personally do my best to ensure that the offending party in the equation is punished to the fullest extent of the law. He will not go scot-free. There will be many measures taken to also protect the children and her family as well.

“2. Many are quick to jump to conclusions on things they know nothing about. The collective approximate shock we feel is not compared to that of the pain of people who have been so heavily involved both physically, financially, spiritually and even legally in trying to extricate someone from a truly nightmarish situation that could only really be absolved by the parties involved.”

*I’ll get justice for Osinachi Nwachukwu, Women Affairs minister vows

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, on Monday, vowed to get justice for the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu. The artiste died on Friday after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja. Colleagues of Osinachi, who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Headquarters, Abuja, accused her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, of beating her.

Reacting to her death on Monday, the minister noted that with the singer’s death, “it is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed”.

She stated this in a statement she personally signed and titled, ‘The untimely death of one of Nigeria’s finest gospel artists’.

Tallen assured that the ministry “under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi”.

The full statement read:

“As with every news of domestic violence which spreads like wildfire, I was woken up to the news of the untimely death of one of Nigeria’s finest female gospel Artistes Osinachi Nwachukwu who was said to have died as a result of cancer on 8th April 2022.

“This could have passed as one of those news until new facts started emerging that she died as a result of domestic violence. Then you begin to wonder and ask how such a talented and self-accomplished individual who loved God has been a victim?

“It is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed. It could have been that she cried out to her Church or Pastor or friends or family, but all she got was “it is well” and now that the inevitable has happened, they are speaking out. It is NOT WELL if we carry on with the traditional ways of sweeping bad behaviour under the carpet.

“In Nigeria today, Domestic Violence is a crime under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015). The Federal Government of Nigeria and the States have declared zero tolerance to Gender-Based Violence. And so, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs under my watch will prosecute this matter to get justice for Osinachi. It is obvious that her children also need psyco-social support to heal from this trauma if it is true that their Father will go the whole length of tying her up and asking the children to flog her with a cane. This is unbelievable and MUST be condemned in all its ramifications.

“The Ministry working with relevant authorities will set in motion the mechanism to rehabilitate these children so that they do not grow up damaged and assume that such acts are normal thereby poisoning our society.

“I know that more women are going through such traumatic experiences, please give them a listening ear, provide wise counsel and save them from untimely death. I am not advocating for divorce for those who will misunderstand me! All I am asking is that we stand up to the truth where necessary and promptly so as to save a life when we have an opportunity to do so. We cannot continue to keep losing our young women to mentally unstable young men all in the name of marriage. Life first before anything.

“Our Religious and Traditional institutions, as well as our immediate families, must join us in this fight to rid our society of such acts before they become fatal.

“May the soul of Osinachi and all those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence rest in peace. Please if you see something, speak out, so that together we can save lives.”

