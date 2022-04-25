Painful Revelation on Dying Bed:

My TWIN Sister, OSINACHI suffered in the hands of Husband, She saw JESUS Christ appeared to her thrice, died saying: ‘My Chest, My Chest, Thank you Jesus’-EJIMA AMARACHI, blood sister to deceased gospel singer

…She told family relatives in the hospital to help pack her things, it was time for her to go home since she has has done what the Lord sent her to do in the world

*OSINACHI’S last word, as her ‘Nara Ekele’ song played in the background: “My death would be a function of a race of life well finished. If I did not make it in hospital, I would be fulfilled because I have done what the Lord asked her to do on earth. Start packing my things to go home as my time comes near. I saw two pythons fighting around the hospital atmosphere and Jesus Christ told me to start packing my things to come home. I am very happy that my joy is complete”

*“At the hospital, Peter (Osinachi’s husband) was so uneasy around her. He kept asking what I was doing in the hospital. He threatened me to always inform him before coming to see his wife. Osinachi told me twice she saw Jesus Christ looking down towards her from above to come home. Night before she died, Osinachi called me on the phone and said: ‘Make fried rice for me’. I told her ‘Please, can I bring it the next morning, because I was just coming in that night?’ She was then trying to say something, but her husband barged in screaming at her: ‘Rest, rest, rest!’ and we couldn’t continue the conversation. So, in the morning when I came with the fried rice for her, I met people crying. I am sure Osinachi is in Heaven”-Ebube, family relative

*“Peter tried to prevent Osinachi from using the gospel of Jesus Christ music ministry to win souls to the Kingdom of God. He chased Osinachi away from the house with her baby in hand to sleep in the cold on many occasions, medical doctors found blood patches on Osinachi’s heart region and she vomited blood profusely”-Eye witness in the hospital

*BY MERCY AMAECHI/RELIGIOUS Reporter, Abuja

THE PAINFUL DEATH of OSINACHI NWACHUKWU, a foremost Nigeria’s Angelic musician allegedly in the hands of her husband, Peter, is continually bringing sadness into the hearts of million of people around the world who firmly believe this highly anointed artiste should not have left the world this time around. Circumstances surrounding the final days, hours to the demise of this musician have now come to the open by her last minute discussions with close family relatives by her bedside in the hospital.

Osinachi, a-42-year lead singer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DGIC, Abuja saw hell in the hands of Peter, who assumed the role of the enemy of the gospel of Jesus Christ with daily humiliation of this humble artiste who strongly believed in the covenant of marriage. In the last days, hours to her death, she saw the apparitions of Jesus Christ appear to her three times, telling her it was time for her to come home (Heaven) and needed for her to pack her things and come home.

Making this revelation was Ejima, the twin sister of Osinachi, Ebube, a family relative and another eye witness of the deceased’s last hours on her dying bed. Ejima said Osinachi suffered a lot and experienced hell in the hands of Peter. Ebube reportedly confirmed Osinachi saw apparitions of Christ Jesus, a few days three times before she totally submitted to her Maker, asking her to start “packing” her things “for it is time to go”. Osinachi’s song ‘The Cry’ was rendered in pain and suffering showing that Heaven is real.

Ejima explained that her late sister saw hell in the hands of her husband. She said the hubby hindered her gospel carrier by forcefully collecting the money given to her after her ministration. Peter always chases her away from the house with her little baby to sleep in the cold.

Osinachi is often penniless after ministration even without transportation back home. Peter would always beat her and her children to stupor. He treated her family with disdain and always said to them that the family has no one to fight for them.

This mother of three sons and a daughter have never enjoyed her marriage to Peter who hails from Omaboma community located near Ukpor in Anambra State. Her late husband is notorious for domestic violence which triggered health complications that led to her death.

As horrific as the tales of abuse she reportedly suffered in the hands of her spouse may have seemed, many people who knew Osinachi and associated with her very closely say the gospel music star accepted her situation in life as God’s design.

They also testified that Osinachi on the sick bed in her final days, hinted that her death would be a function of a race of life well finished.

Narrating her encounter with the late gospel music star before her death, Ebube, who was Osinachi’s close family confidante, said the deceased told her that if she did not make it in hospital, she would be fulfilled because she had done what the Lord asked her to do in the world.

Ebube reportedly said Osinachi told me she saw apparitions of Christ Jesus, a few days before she totally submitted to her Maker, asking her to start “packing” her things “for it is time to go.”

She added that she was sure the late gospel music artist was in Heaven.

OSINACHI’S last moment on dying bed:

The lady said, “Osinachi told me on her hospital bed that this was the time to go on Thursday morning (a day before her death). She was okay and laughing. Thursday morning, Osinachi told me now she was very happy and that her joy was complete.

“That same Thursday at the hospital, Peter (Osinachi’s husband) was so uneasy around her. He kept asking me ‘What was I doing in the hospital?’ The man kept reminding me that, hasn’t he asked me to always inform him before coming to see his wife?

“But Osinachi was playing her song ‘Nara Ekele’ that day. She told me twice she saw Jesus Christ looking down towards her from above. Osinachi also said that she saw two pythons fighting around the hospital atmosphere and Jesus told her to start packing her things.

“I also remember that at the ‘Nations Worship’ programme where Osinachi ministered and said God told her to start packing, Peter didn’t want her to attend that programme because of a ‘picture issue’ at that time, but I told him that the people she was supposed to minister to will give their lives to Christ, that if they didn’t, God will hold him responsible. That was when Osinachi came to the programme.

“The night before she died, Osinachi called me on the phone and said: ‘Make fried rice for me’. I told her ‘Please, can I bring it the next morning, because I was just coming in that night?’

“She was now trying to say something, but the husband came around her screaming, ‘Rest, rest, rest!’ and we couldn’t continue the conversation. So, in the morning when I came, I met people crying. Osinachi is an angel and now dwelling among the host of angels in heaven. She kept talking about heaven. The last time I spoke to Osinachi I told her that she had to be strong for her children.

“I was actually the one who brought the buns Peter distributed to people after Osinachi died. I made the snacks for her children. I also brought the fried rice she asked for. I told the children ‘Your mother wanted fried rice, and that fried rice you will have’.

“I once asked Peter: “Why is it that you don’t know how to manage people?” I also told him that I was not happy with the way he was treating his wife.

“Rather than respond directly to me, he turned to Osinachi and started questioning her, saying: “So, you have started this ‘soul tie’ thing again?” He also said that he had not fully succeeded in separating her from her twin sister, and now he has started another one with me.

“Peter used to tell Osinachi that it was he who made her a star and that he was like a Siamese twin to “daddy” (Pastor Paul Enenche). He also kept telling her that she was anti-social.

“This is particularly funny, because he is the one who is anti-social in many ways. He was merely projecting his self-image on her, but didn’t realise it. Peter doesn’t associate with people around him, but Osinachi is just a jolly good fellow.”

Journey to hospital:

Speaking on Osinachi’s journey to the National Hospital in Abuja where she eventually died, Ebube said: “Despite having two functional cars, Osinachi was brought home from the Federal Medical Centre Abuja in a commercial vehicle.

“The next day, she called me again to say ‘Oga’ (her husband) was taking her to the hospital again.

“Later she told me that what the doctors saw in her heart region were like blood patches and that she vomited blood profusely. I think they suspected cancer initially and did her biopsy, but the doctors didn’t find anything. God will use her case to set a lot of women free (from domestic violence).”

On Osinachi’s music, Ebube said the late gospel songstress also called her to say she dreamt and beheld herself passing on a microphone to her twin sister, Amarachi.

“Osinachi recorded about four or five songs before her death and gave them to me in a hard drive to upload on her streaming platforms, but Peter seized the hard drives and the songs,” she added.

However, our correspondent gathered that the producer of the unreleased works still had digital copies of the songs in his computer system.

Mrs Idoko, another friend of Osinachi and fellow chorister at DIGC, corroborated Ebube’s account.

According to her, Osinachi, under the influence of the Holy Spirit, once said ‘It was time to start packing our things to go’.

Idoko went on: “Yes, Osinachi told me she had a vision of two pythons fighting and that she kept seeing some negative forces around the hospital. She also told me about another dream where she had handed over the microphone to her twin sister.

“To my surprise, when we came to their house on Sunday which was barely 48 hours after she died, Peter was sharing water, minerals and buns with us.”

According to Gracious, another worship leader in DIGC who met with Osinachi in hospital before her death, Peter (husband) did everything humanly possible to prevent her friends from visiting and praying for her on the sick bed.

“Peter told me to be calling him and not Osinachi directly, because I ‘know that she is sick’”, she said.

“But when I called Osinachi and finally got through to her, she told me: “Don’t mind my husband. Just come to the hospital and see me.” This was because she knew that every time I called to say I was coming to visit her in the hospital, Peter would tell me not to come that he was not around.

“Even on the Friday that Osinachi died, before her demise, I told him (Peter) that I was coming around (hospital). He told me not to, because he was going out, but that he would call me when he returned.

“Peter didn’t know I was already in the hospital. He was so shocked and ashamed when he saw me right there. The nurses said Osinachi was just smiling and saying ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ before she died.”

Osinachi’s younger brother’s account:

Osinachi’s only surviving brother, Chiemerie Eze, also shared his last moments with her before she was pronounced dead by doctors.

The grieving sibling said, “When Osinachi was sick, I went to the hospital, but Peter refused to let me draw close to my sister to know what was going on.

“The day I visited, he was visibly annoyed and approached to query why I was speaking with the doctors and asking them questions. He also questioned my right to ask the medical personnel questions about his wife who was my blood sister.

“Right there, I began to wonder whether he was in his right senses to be telling me all these and asking me that kind of question. That was when I began to sense foul play.

“After he embarrassed me at the hospital, I kept my cool. Then he later came around where I was reclining and told me that it was cancer that was afflicting my sister. I became all the more curious and started snooping to find out what exactly was wrong with my sister.

“On Friday when Osinachi died, someone called me to ask if I had heard from my sister and I said ‘No’. So, he simply asked me to endeavor to hear from her.

“Shortly thereafter, Peter called me to say he had lost his wife. I dropped the call on him immediately. He probably kicked her in the chest region, because she kept telling me ‘My chest! My chest! while I was with her in the hospital.”

Likewise, a cousin of the late gospel star who flew into Nigeria from his base in Turkey last Monday, said he sensed something was amiss.

“I can’t even understand why Osinachi couldn’t open up to tell anybody about all that she was passing through in her marriage. She just changed. It is not normal,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Osinachi’s elder sister clarified that Peter was not a minister in DIGC.

“They made Peter Nwachukwu a pastor at Nicholas Ukachukwu’s prayer ministry not in Dunamis church,” the sister said.

The woman also maintained that Osinachi never knew about her husband’s first marriage with another woman in church.

“My sister never said anything about another wife. She couldn’t have known about it and not tell anyone including me,” she said.

Unlike what Osinachi’s sister observed in the Nwachukwu residence where only people in small groups were visiting the family, she said their house in Enugu is now like a Mecca of sorts following the news of Osinachi’s death.

“Every day at our house in Enugu, it is like a pilgrimage ground. People are trooping in to console us. You will think Osinachi lived with us there. Some really irate youths who visited us in Enugu were ready to ‘redesign’ Peter’s body. While our family does not support violence or endorse taking the law into one’s hands, we thank Nigerians at home and abroad who have committed to fighting for justice in my sister’s case. Justice for Osinachi is what we really seek,” she said.

