PALLIATIVE!

Nigerians should to be a little more patient in face of Suffering, There can be No Childbirth without Pain, Relief will surely come after the Pain-TINUBU

… The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfers to fall into the wrong hands. I know it pinches. It is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country

*“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me. I will work towards the unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country”

*“At the Presidential Villa, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed for more patience from Nigerians. The government would increase effort, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that would not be compromised, especially in cash transfer. He will do everything possible to end insecurity and stabilize the country”-Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy

*NURU ADELOWO/SPECIAL Reporter & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

NIGERIA PRESIDENT, BOLA AHMED TINUBU has assured Nigerians of his administration plans to offer palliatives to millions of the masses by way of financial empowerment for some months so they will be able to survive the harsh economic hardship. He identified with Nigerians presently suffering economically, and pleaded with them to be a little bit more patient to enjoy his coming palliatives.

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the framework for palliatives to remedy the effects of fuel subsidy removal was being worked out.

He assured that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity. President Tinubu, who received 18 governors who served as governors at the same time as him in 1999 re-assured of his commitment to liberate Nigeria from economic hardship.

Tinubu said: “The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfers to fall into the wrong hands. I know it pinches. It is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country. We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me. I will work towards the unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country.

Confirming this latest development, Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy said: “At the Presidential Villa, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed for more patience from Nigerians. The government would increase effort, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that would not be compromised, especially in cash transfer. He will do everything possible to end insecurity and stabilize the country”.

