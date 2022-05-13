Petrol Price in NIGERIA is 8th Cheapest in the world–ZUTOBI, a world acclaimed international driver’s education company

…Africa’s most populous black nation in global index position at petrol price of $0.40 equivalent to $1.82 per gallon

*Venezuela ranked first with cheapest petrol price of $0.11 per gallon, followed by Libya at $0.15 and Iran in third position with a petrol price of $0.15

*Hong Kong has the highest price of petrol anywhere in the world at $13.10 per gallon

*BY CHIMENEA SAMUEL/TRANSPORTATION Reporter

LATEST statement released by ZUTOBI, a world respected international driver’s education company has claimed Nigeria has the 8th cheapest price of petrol in the world, with the price of petrol at $0.40 equivalent to $1.82 per gallon, while Venezuela ranked the first country with the cheapest petrol price in the world at a cost of $0.11 per gallon cheaper than the global average.

This report published in April revealed that Libya comes in as the second cheapest, with the cost per gallon being only $0.15. Iran has the third-cheapest fuel price per gallon ($0.23) which is considerably less than Syria (the fourth-cheapest).

Gas prices have fluctuated significantly all around the world and drivers will be paying very different prices for gas this year which is why the team at Zutobi have carried out research to reveal the most expensive (& cheapest) countries around the world for fuel prices.

The 10 countries with the most affordable gas prices:

Rank Country Price of a litre of Petrol ($) Price of a gallon of Petrol ($) 1 Venezuela $0.03 $0.11 2 Libya $0.03 $0.15 3 Iran $0.05 $0.23 4 Syria $0.32 $1.44 5 Algeria $0.32 $1.46 6 Kuwait $0.35 $1.57 7 Angola $0.35 $1.60 8 Nigeria $0.40 $1.82 9 Kazakhstan $0.41 $1.86 10 Turkmenistan $0.43 $1.95

Venezuela ranked first as it costs $0.11 per gallon which is $5.95 cheaper than the global average.

Libya comes in as the second cheapest, with the cost per gallon being only $0.15.

Iran has the third-cheapest fuel price per gallon ($0.23) which is considerably less than Syria (the fourth-cheapest).

The 5 countries with the most expensive gas prices:

Rank Country Price of a litre of Petrol ($) Price of a gallon of Petrol ($) 1 Hong Kong $2.88 $13.10 2 Netherlands $2.58 $11.75 3 Norway $2.50 $11.36 4 Monaco $2.49 $11.34 5 Zimbabwe $2.35 $10.70

According to Elisabetta Minin, Digital PR Executive, Digitaloft, she explained that the study also looked at where in the world you can find the best value for gas: Hong Kong has the highest price of petrol anywhere in the world. The price of a gallon is $13.10 – double the global average and $1.15 more than the second most expensive place!

FURTHER FINDINGS:

The cost per gallon of fuel is less than a dollar in only three countries:Venezuela, Libya and Iran.

Only four countries have prices of over $11 per gallon of gas: Hong Kong , the Netherlands , Norway , and Monaco .

Iran has seen the biggest decrease in gas prices anywhere in the world over the past half-decade. Prices have been slashed by almost 3,000% .

The price of petrol in Saudi Arabia has risen by almost 300% in the last 5 years, making it the country that has seen the biggest increase in fuel prices in the world .

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=