I Can Run for PRESIDENT of NIGERIA without Resigning my plum job as Governor of Central Bank -GODWIN Emefiele, CBN Governor

…I am reminding this court that that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect me, as a public servant and not a political appointee’

*‘I hereby decline your request to summon INEC, and AGF to appear before this Federal High Court on May 12’, says Judge

*“The involvement of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in partisan politics is illegal, it will compromise the autonomy of the apex bank. Supporters of the Governor have ignored section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act which provides that : ‘The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full time duties.’ The provisions of section 18 (4) (b) of the Banks and are in part material with Section 9 of the CBN Act”-FEMI Falana, Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria

*BY GABRIELLA ACHALONU/BUSINESS & BANK Correspondent, Abuja

GODWIN EMEFIELE, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, repeatedly told the court that he could lawfully contest for the prestigious seat of Nigeria’s presidency, without him having to quit his plum job in CBN. He told a Federal High Court in Abuja that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee. But the court declined to accede to his prayers.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declined the request of the Governor of Emefiele, to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, from preventing him from pursuing his presidential ambition.

Emefiele on Monday, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court in Abuja that he can run for the post of the President without vacating his position as the CBN governor.

The court in its ruling, however, refused the request and summonsed INEC, and AGF to appear before it on May 12, to show cause on why status quo antebellum, should not be granted to the CBN Governor.

The CBN governor had headed to the court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation on his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.

It was earlier reported that the Chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nduka Erikpume, said the CBN governor had registered as an All Progressives Congress member.

When asked whether Emefiele had registered in the APC, Erikpume said, “Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member.”

Three interest groups-the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group-last week paid N100m for the APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for Emefiele.

But the CBN governor, in a tweet on Saturday, said he was still waiting for God’s direction, adding that he would purchase the N100m forms himself if he entered the presidential race.

According to Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, the apex bank governor must not venture into any other vocation while in office and must resign in writing to the President if he nursed such intention.

It read, “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties…”

Sixty-year-old Emefiele was appointed the CBN governor in 2014 and has since remained at the apex bank. Under him, the Naira has wobbled against the dollar and now exchanges at N560/$1 from around N150/$1 when he came into office.

Like Emefiele, other government officials who failed to resign whilst pursuing presidential ambition in 2023 include Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, amongst others.

Malami has also reportedly expressed interest to contest the governorship seat of Kebbi State next year. Both the Peoples Democratic Party and the APC presidential primaries have been scheduled for the end of May while Nigerians watch with rapt keenness as the two prominent parties elect their flagbearers at their conventions in four weeks’ time.

Emefiele’s involvement in politics illegal, will compromise CBN autonomy-SAN

Meanwhile, a leading Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the involvement of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in partisan politics is illegal, stating that it will compromise the autonomy of the apex bank.

Falana said this in a statement signed by him and published on the website of EiE Nigeria on Monday.

In the statement, which was titled, ‘Legal Hurdles to Cross by Mr. Godwin Emefiele,’ Falana said the performance of the statutory functions of the CBN which shall be in the national interest could not be left in the hands of a politically exposed person.

The statement partly read: “The supporters of the Governor have ignored section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act which provides that : ‘The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full time duties.’ The provisions of section 18 (4) (b) of the Banks and are in part material with Section 9 of the CBN Act.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the powers conferred on the Governor and the Board of the CBN under the CBN Act are enormous. They include the power to ensure monetary and price stability; issue legal tender currency in Nigeria; maintain external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender currency; promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; and act as Banker and provide economic and financial advice to the Federal Government. In addition, the Banks and Financial institutions Act 2020 has empowered the Governor and CBN grant and revoke licences of banks; supervise banks, dissolve Boards and Management of Banks, remove Managing Directors and other directors of Banks, sanction erring banks and officials, make rules that guide commercial banks, provide loan to Governments, set interest rates, serve as apex bank to other banks and ensure cordial relationship with foreign banks. Furthermore, the Minister of Finance shall seek inputs from the CBN in preparing the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for the annual budget pursuant to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“The performance of these statutory functions which shall be in the national interest cannot be left in the hands of a politically exposed person. Hence, the Central Bank Act and Banks and Financial institutions Act provide that the bank shall be a fully autonomous body with the objective of promoting stability and continuity in economic management. Therefore, the involvement of the Governor in partisan politics will compromise the autonomy of the CBN.”

Falana further stated that Emefiele’s involvement in partisan politics led him to violate the fundamental right of protesters in the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

He said, “For instance, during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, Mr. Emefiele held a secret meeting with some of (the) leading protesters. He tried in vain to prevail on the young men and women to end the protests. In a desperate bid to coerce the leaders of the #EndSARS movement to stop embarrassing the Buhari administration, Mr. Emefiele invoked his powers under the BOFIA by freezing the bank accounts of 20 leading protesters. He then proceeded to the Federal High Court where he secured an ex parte order to justify the violation of the fundamental right of the protesters to property. Even though Mr. Emefiele wanted to extend the obnoxious ex parte order, he was compelled to discontinue the suit when his use of the CBN to achieve his political objective was exposed in the media.

“No doubt, the image of the CBN would have been more dented if the bank accounts of leaders of opposition political parties had been frozen for protesting the deleterious economic policies of the Buhari administration. No doubt, the discharge of the functions of the CBN Governor by a politically exposed person will certainly lead to a conflict of interest contrary to the provisions of Section 9 of the CBN Act, Section 18 (4) (b) of the BOFIA Act and Paragraph 1 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officer enshrined in Part 1 of the 5th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended. Since the governorship of the Central Bank is a full-time engagement, it is submitted that Mr. Emefiele cannot go around wooing delegates to vote for him in the primary election of the ruling party. More importantly, the country cannot afford a situation whereby the Governor of the Central Bank will be tempted to dip into the till to fund his political campaign.”

The SAN, therefore, stated that Emefiele had a number of legal hurdles to cross in order to participate in partisan politics.

“From the foregoing, Mr. Emefiele has a number of legal hurdles to cross to participate in the primary election of the ruling party. Having realised the criminality involved in accepting the Greek gift of the farmers, the CBN Governor said that he would use his ‘hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership (simulating the image of a public-spirited official) to buy my own Nomination Forms,’” Falana wrote.

The law expert, however, called for the resignation of the CBN governor if he must involve in partisan politics. He also called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack Emefiele and recommend him for prosecution by the Code of Conduct Tribunal if he (Emefiele) failed to resign as the CBN governor before participating in the politics of 2023 presidency.

He wrote, “However, since he has the constitutional right to participate in politics and contest elections, he is required by law to resign his appointment forthwith. If he does not call it quits with the CBN forthwith, Mr. Emefiele should be removed by the President in line with Section 11 of the CBN Act and recommended for prosecution for conflict of interest before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Retaining Mr. Emefiele as the Governor of the CBN and presidential aspirant in the ruling party is going to have a more deleterious effect on the national economy that has been paralysed through the implementation of obnoxious monetary policies at the behest of imperialism.”

Falana noted that the report of the purchase of the APC nomination form for Mr. Emefiele led to the reported plunging of the Naira to N591 to US$1 from N417.

The lawyer, therefore warned, “More disastrous consequences await the currency and the debt ridden national economy if the Governor is allowed to continue to use his official position to prosecute his presidential ambition.”

Falana pointed out “that by virtue of the combined effect of section 9 of the CBN Act and Section 18 of the Banks and Financial institutions Act 2020 it is the Board of the CBN that is competent to permit him to engage in politics or any other vocation. So far, the Board of the CBN has not authorised him to participate in the primary election of the ruling party. To that extent, he is disqualified from seeking any elective position in the primary election of any political party or in the general election.”

