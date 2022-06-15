POWER OF THE PEOPLE:

200 British citizen mobilized, block UK Enforcement Agents in Peckham South London, from Deporting a Nigerian accused of overstaying Visas

*Crowd sits on the floor, surround immigration van from driving off, chant non stop : ‘Let him go, People power’

*Nigerian man, KUNLE OLAKUNMI released on bail after more than 3 hours of detention

*“We were alerted that there was an immigration raid in process so locals came down to block it. We had been sitting here blocking the van and having ice lollies. They brought more police in and tried to break through the crowd by pushing us. We all sat down. We were all chanting ‘Let him go!’, ‘People power!’ as we prevented the van from being driven off. Police were called but failed to break up the crowd”-Eleanor Janega, from south-east London

*“Preventing immigration enforcement teams from doing their job is unacceptable. Blocking or obstructing them will not deter them from undertaking the duties that the public rightly expect them to carry out”-Spokesperson for the Home Office

*BY REGINA ABRAHAMS/IMMIGRATION Reporter, London

HOPE came alive for a Nigerian immigrant, KUNLE OLAKUNMI resident in Peckham in South London as 200 British citizens mobilized to block an Immigration Enforcement Agents’ van from deporting this foreigner accused of overstaying his visas a few days ago.

Word spread that a Nigerian man was being arrested to face potential deportation for allegedly overstaying his visa. The crowd stopped the immigration vehicle from driving off by chanting non stop: "Let him go!" and "People power!". Police were called but failed to break up the crowd.

The action by the community is a repeat of a local mobilization in Glasgow in May 2021, when hundreds of residents prevented immigration officers from taking away a man they had arrested.

In Saturday’s incident, the van was blockaded for more than three hours before the man was released. It is understood that a call for support for the arrested man was made on social media.

Eleanor Janega, from south-east London, said: “We were alerted that there was an immigration raid in process so locals came down to block it. We had been sitting here blocking the van and having ice lollies. They brought more police in and tried to break through the crowd by pushing us. We all sat down.”

Labour councillor Reginald Popoola said that people had “encircled the van peacefully.”

When the man was released, Mr Popoola said: “He’s being released, peaceful protest is powerful.”

A woman from Stand Up to Racism named Nicola said: “Police tried to arrest a number of activists at the front, but they were held onto by others who were also sitting down and the police gave up.

“And finally, after a lot of protest, the police announced that they were going to release him and it took, I don’t know, about half an hour for them to actually open the doors so we all stayed and called for this to happen quickly.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended and found a van was being prevented from leaving the location.

“One man has been arrested by immigration enforcement officers for immigration offences.”

Metropolitan police officers were called to Evan Cook Close, near Queens Road train station, shortly after 1.30pm “to a report of protesters obstructing immigration officers” and said officers remained at the scene shortly before 5pm.

It is understood the man is Nigerian and was suspected of overstaying his visa. He was released on immigration bail. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and found a van was being prevented from leaving the location.

“One man has been arrested for immigration offences.”

The Met later said the man was arrested by immigration enforcement officers and has since been released on bail.

Footage circulated on social media and was given to journalists of police at the protest, where officers are seen to be pushing members of the crowd.

The Met did not comment when asked about allegations by demonstrators of heavy-handed tactics by some officers to remove some of the protesters who were sitting down in front of the van.

Claudia Webbe, the independent MP for Leicester East, commended the protesters’ “humanity and solidarity” on Twitter: “This is people power-so beautiful to see.”

The organisation Lewisham Anti-Raids tweeted: “After 4 hours of resistance and a crowd of 200 people they’re letting our neighbour go! People power wins. We’re shouting ‘don’t come back to Peckham!’”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Preventing immigration enforcement teams from doing their job is unacceptable.

“Blocking or obstructing them will not deter them from undertaking the duties that the public rightly expect them to carry out.”

Saturday’s incident comes as the government faces criticism for its proposed deportation of refugees and asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

