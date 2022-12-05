President of Nigeria in 2023 Must come only from South East for Peace, Justice, Fairness –OLUSEGUN Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president tells Ohanaeze Ndigbo

… Federal character, rotation of power are measures meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly, move Nigeria forward

*‘It is inconceivable to have peace and progress in a country that is rooted in injustice’

*“Thank you Mr. President for your unwavering commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria. You remain one of the strongest voices in Nigeria and one of the most respected Nigerians in the world because of your track records of accomplishments”-Ambassador George Obiozor

*BY OLAYIWOLA EGBERONKE/POLITICAL Correspondent, Abeokuta

A FORMER President of Nigeria, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO known for always speaking his mind on any subject has restated his position that the South-East should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023, insisting that it would ensure peace, justice, fairness and sustainable national development in the country.

Obasanjo, who addressed members of Political Action Committee, PAC, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, to solicit his support for the quest for a Nigerian President of South-East extraction, said the minimum Nigerians would accept is that the next president should come from the South.

Ime Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at its meeting last week, mandated its president general and the secretary to constitute a political committee to go around the country to solicit support for a president from the South-East.

The Ohanaeze team consists of Ambassador George Obiozor, the President General; Ambassador Okey Emuchay, the Secretary-General; former president generals of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, and Gary Igariwey.

Others are Professor Anya Anya, former Chairman, Police Service Commission, Simon Okeke, and Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The next president of Nigeria must come from the South East. The least acceptable minimum is a president from the Southern part of Nigeria”, Obasanjo was quoted by Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, as saying.

The former President, who commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo for demanding their rights, told the delegation that what he “owes Nigeria is sincerity, objectivity and guidance.”

He maintained the need for morality, equity and justice in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country like Nigeria, warning that “it is inconceivable to have peace and progress in a country that is rooted in injustice.”

Obasanjo said: “Federal character, rotation of power and such other measures are meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly, move Nigeria forward” and warned that “riding over these measures rudely, shoddily and roughly cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.”

In his remarks, Obiozor commended the former president for his unwavering commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria, saying that Obasanjo remains one of the strongest voices in Nigeria and one of the most respected Nigerians in the world because of his track records of accomplishments while his tenure lasted as the President of Nigeria.

He commended him for his courage, sincerity, steadfastness and passion for justice, especially as it affects the Igbo and the future of Nigeria.

