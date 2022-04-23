RAW EMOTIONS & DEMAND FOR JUSTICE On the RISE:

Nigeria Police Parade OSINACHI’S Husband, PETER Before Kids And Relations over wife’s death..Suspect’s face looking strong, not remorseful

*Minister of Women Affairs visits the Police force headquarters in company of the late singer’s family members

*“Honorable Minister Dame Pauline Tallen demanded that adequate punishment be meted on the suspect, Peter Nwanchukwu to serve as a lesson for men who are in the habit of constantly assaulting women”-Olujimi Oyetomi, Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Women Affairs

*“Police will investigate this matter with all alacrity and responsibility. In all cases such as this, expert opinions on cause of death are sought. We have enlisted National Hospital, Abuja and as soon as the outcome is received, we will charge the suspect to Court. It will be swift as much as possible. We just want to assure the public that the suspect is in our custody”-Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali

*BY AHMED RILWAN/CRIME Correspondent, ABUJA

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE authorities has assured Nigerians and the world that the death of ace gospel musician, OSINACHI NWACHUKWU allegedly in the hands of her husband, Peter will is being fully investigated and the suspect will be thoroughly prosecuted to the full extent of the law so he may receive the punishment so deserve.

Peter, widower of this deceased singer was paraded before his children and family members over the death of his wife.

Recall that Osinachi, who is known for her collaborative hit track “Ekwueme”, died at an Abuja hospital on Friday evening, April 8, 2022.

The 42-year-old singer was initially thought to have died of throat cancer but her associates claim it may be connected to an alleged assault by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, who is now being investigated by the police.

A couple of hours ago, The Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen alongside the late singer’s family members visited the Police force headquarters where he is being held.

The visiting family members include the twin sister of the late Osinachi, Eze Grace Amarachi, the brother, the late singer’s children (Three boys and a girl) as well as two other females which include Deborah Rukop who was simply described as a close friend to the family.

According to a statement released by Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Olujimi Oyetomi, Tallen demanded that adequate punishment be meted on the suspect to serve as a lesson for men who are in the habit of constantly assaulting women.

Tallen also disclosed that she would be enlisting the support of the Governor of Abia state as well as the representatives of the constituency where the late Osinachi hails from, and the assistance of the governor of Enugu state and his wife to give psycho-social support to the children.

“We would pursue justice for the late singer and her family. The alleged killer must not go unpunished to serve as deterrence to other men who are in the habit of beating women.

“The four children of the deceased singer are on second term holiday from their school in Abuja and may be relocating to Enugu to join their grandmother until the present travail is sorted

“I strongly rebuke those who were in the know of the suffering of the late Osinachi without coming out with what they know. Although we are crying over spilled milk, we will pursue this matter to ensure that justice is done to that late singer’s family and to ensure deterrence to others, so that nothing like this will ever happen.”

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, ordered that the suspect be brought in and paraded before the minister, children and others to assure them that he was still in the custody of the police.

He said: “Police will investigate this matter with all alacrity and responsibility. In all cases such as this, expert opinions on cause of death are sought. We have enlisted National Hospital, Abuja and as soon as the outcome is received, we will charge the suspect to Court. It will be swift as much as possible. We just want to assure the public that the suspect is in our custody.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=