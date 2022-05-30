Rehashing old Story:

Frustrated APC Member seeks Disqualification of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago Certificate Scandal, Petitions Presidential Screening Committee

… ‘Tinubu never graduated from the University of Chicago, lied about age and state of origin, shouldn’t be allowed to participate in June 7 party primary’, claim SAGIR Mai Iyali in a letter made available to the press

*‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents. From the information contained in prior submission to INEC in 1999, Mr Tinubu presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976. It is clear that these claims are false”-PETITION

*“I lost my university degree certificate while I was in exile during NADECO days between 1994 and 1998. I stated in my INEC form 001 filled when I contested the Lagos State governorship poll in 1999 that I graduated from the University of Chicago”-TINUBU claimed in affidavit attached to prior INEC form

*FROM THE SUPREME COURT RECORD: “In our judgment on May 10, 2002, we ruled that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not be prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery. The Inspector-General of Police could not be compelled by Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) to investigate Tinubu for alleged certificate forgery”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor & SPECIAL Anti-Graft Editor, NIGERIA

AS THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, a member of this party, SAGIR MAI IYALI has thrown confusion into the process by exhuming old and controversial story surrounding the educational Bachelors degree allegedly acquired by a leading presidential aspirant, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU from the University of Chicago. Iyali is claiming that Tinubu should be disqualified from the coming June 7, 2022 presidential primary. This is even after Nigeria’s Supreme Court has dismissed this case that the former Lagos State governor could not be prosecuted.

Tinubu’s academic qualifications have been a subject of controversy for over a decade. Iyali has asked the party’s presidential screening committee to disqualify one of the aspirants, Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery.

The petition dated May 17, 2022, was submitted on Monday, May 30, and its receipt was acknowledged by one Emmanuel Akpan.

Tinubu had indicated he graduated from the University of Chicago in his INEC form 001 filled when he contested the Lagos State governorship poll in 1999.

The former governor also claimed in the affidavit he attached to the INEC form that he lost his university degree certificate while he was in exile between 1994 and 1998.

Human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had also questioned Tinubu’s credentials and sued the Nigeria Police Force for failing to investigate him.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on May 10, 2002, ruled that Tinubu could not be prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery.

The apex court also ruled that the Inspector-General of Police could not be compelled by Gani to investigate Tinubu for alleged certificate forgery as he enjoyed immunity at the time.

In a petition sent to John Odigie Oyegun, chairman of the presidential screening committee of the APC, Iyali said Tinubu never graduated from the University of Chicago.

He added that the former governor lied about his age and state of origin.

The APC member further asked that the former Lagos governor shouldn’t be allowed to participate in the June 7 primary of the party.

“We understand that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since procured his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and has submitted the same to the party has certain issues that clearly amount to a similar disqualification scenario.

“From the information contained in prior submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr Tinubu Presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976. It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20th, 1999, but it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

“The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents.

“Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy. In fact, no one can claim to know the identity of the man.

“Similarly, the age of Tinubu is not known to anyone. Though, it’s not contention that he is above the statutory age of 35-years, it’s equally important that his exact age is known,” the petition read.

