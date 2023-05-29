‘Release NNAMDI KANU now, Write your Legacy, Name in Gold’, EDWIN Clark tells BUHARI

…No need to re-appoint sacked Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as Chairman of Police Trust Fund

*“The question the president should ask himself is what legacy does he want to leave after his years as civilian president? Is it that of compensating people with appointments, most times the juicier ones, for aiding and executing wrong acts? Is it that of breaching the Constitution of the country? Is it that of nepotism? Is it that of leaving the country more divided and more devastated than he met it?”

*On the path forward: “There is still room to make amends within the remaining few days that the President has embarked on appointing people to offices if it can be evenly distributed to all sections of the country as stipulated in the Federal Character laws, and not in a manner of compensating wrongdoing. I also advise President Buhari to obey court rulings, including that delivered on Nnamdi Kanu. And as he winds up his tenure, to re-examine his actions”

*BY KINGSLEY UKPOMA/SOUTH-SOUTH Correspondent, Nigeria

THE REMAINING FEW DAYS in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has attracted scrutiny from many notable Nigerians, among which is South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who has condemned in very strong terms the re-appointment of sacked Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of Police Trust Fund, PTF. And question the genuine legacy. He has urged Buhari to immediately release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, so he could write his name in gold after retirement.

According to the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the re-appointment of Abba appears to be compensation for the roles he allegedly played during the 2015 general elections.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Clark, who urged Buhari to re-examine his actions as he winds up his tenure, stressed that Nigerians could not also forget in a jiffy the perceived disloyal action of the PTF boss when, as IGP, he went to the airport to receive Buhari, without the knowledge and or authorisation of his principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was the President at the time.

That action, according to Clark, led to Abba’s sack from the Police Force.

The Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, also advised Buhari to obey court rulings, including those delivered on Kanu by releasing him.

“Today, Buhari is eulogising and praising the legacy of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, his peaceful conduct during the 2015 general elections, when he conceded defeat”, he said.

“The question the president should ask himself is what legacy does he want to leave after his years as civilian president? Is that of compensating people with appointments, most times the juicier ones, for aiding and executing wrong acts, such as he has just done for Suleiman Abba and his cohorts, who were alleged to have conspired and worked to remove Dr. Jonathan from office at all cost?

“Is it that of breaching the Constitution of the country? Is it that of nepotism? Is it that of leaving the country more divided and more devastated than he met it?

“There is still room to make amends within the remaining few days that Mr. President has embarked on appointing people to offices if it can be evenly distributed to all sections of the country, as stipulated in the Federal Character laws, and not in a manner of compensating wrongdoing.

“I also advise President Buhari to obey court rulings, including that delivered on Nnamdi Kanu. And as he winds up his tenure, to re-examine his actions.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=