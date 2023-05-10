REVEALING ON MOBHAD!

SAMMY LARRY, Marlian Records’ Promoter was a Bouncer; I advised him to become a Music Promoter-PORTABLE Zaazu, Nigerian Street musician

…Warn: ‘If I open my mouth, everywhere go scatter, E’le pa Ogo, Be e’s pa ’Mole (you cannot kill my star the way you killed IMOLE), How can you kill a star alive? You still dey ask for the person wey kill am, Life is full of Sammy Larry, let your things be portable’

*‘Sammy Larry carry me go Kenya and Dubai. People spray me plenty dollars, you collect all my money, chop am. You think say I be fool; I get sense pass you. Na you police arrest, go solve your wahala’

*‘Na when we dey Abraod for shows, I come discover say na another person produce my traveling documents, yet the bodyguard go dey prove say na him help me do my papers’

*Portable performed for a sold-out show in Munich on September 30th at Landsbergerstrabe 80687, Munchen, Gate fee was 30 Euro; Other artists on ground were: Camouflage, Babay Boy, Baba Ferrari; Endibanton, Teddiboy and Pablo

*PLUS, how his latest EP hit song titled ‘Alimi’ exposed all the atrocities of Sammy Larry regarding his alleged complicity in the death of MOBHAD

*BY ADERELE ADEOJO/SENIOR Entertainment Reporter, South-West Nigeria

HABEEB OLALOMI OYEGBILE, a Nigerian Street Musician regarded ‘Portable Zaazu’ on the stage, had in his latest EP hit single titled ‘Alimi’ revealed the mysteries behind the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a rapper who died known by the stage name called ‘IMOLE’ and exposed the myth behind the larger than lifestyle of Balogun Eletu, Sammy Larry.

‘Portable’, presently in Germany for a European Music Concert revealed that Larry was a nonody, but a bouncer when he met him many years ago. That he was the person he advised him to become a record label music promoter so that he could use that to ‘lift-up’ his image in the eyes of the public. “I swear, Sammy Larry na bouncer when I know am. Who him be? Him na nobody. Na me advise am make him clean up him image, from a bouncer into a record label music promoter. If I open my mouth, everywhere go scatter for Nigeria,” added in a video on his way Overseas.

In the song ‘Alimi’, Portable said: “This life is too much drama, how can you kill a star alive? You still dey ask for the person wey kill am; Won ron’ku simi mo se la le’jo, Ikumoti ku pa ko lo, Lojo balo, Awo Balo, E’le pa Ogo, Bee ‘se pa’Mole; Won ‘ma le gbe waasin, Owo la ma rii mole, E’le pa Ogo, Bee ‘se pa’Mole, Ema le pa ana Ogo (Alimi, Alimi, Life is full of Sammy Larry; Let your things be Portable; Don’t be so bad, so you can see tomorrow, In case you want to jaa’pa like Marley, Alimi, Okan gbogbo yin ole baa’le , No peace for the wicked.”

Portable who performed for a sold-out show in Munich on September 30th at Landsbergerstrabe 80687, Munchen, Gate fee was 30 Euro; Other artists on ground were: Camouflage, Babay Boy, Baba Ferrari; Endibanton, Teddiboy and Pablo added in his video on tik-tok “Wetin you dey do wey make people dey run away from you? Na you get police problem, go solve your wahala. I follow you go show for Kenya and Dubai, people spay me plenty dollars, you collect my money, chop am. You think say I be fool? I get sense pass you”

