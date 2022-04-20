REVEALING:

SIX in 10 Nigerians believe the POLICE is Corrupt–Statisca, World’s leading data survey firm

…35.5 percent states most policemen, policewomen corrupt, 25.5 percent holds view everyone in the police are corrupt

*‘Nigerian police, military, DSS stink of corruption, impunity’-U.S Department of State

*Nigerian Police Force experiencing problems in personnel, funding, expanded traffic problems; equipment, antiquated penal codes, public relations, grievance procedures

*Nigeria ranks 154th in the 180 countries listed in Transparency International’s Corruption Index, nation loses $582 billion to corruption since Independence

*BY KEHINDE OYEDAPO/CRIME Writer, Abuja

LATEST reports on the activities of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has exposed the rot in the ranks and file of the men of the law enforcement agents, including the challenges the security operatives are daily facing in the areas of personnel, funding, expanded traffic problems; equipment, antiquated penal codes, public relations and grievance procedures. Making these revelations is Statisca, a leading world’s data survey firm. Also, the United States has come out with an indictment of corruption on NPF, military, Department of State Services, DSS.

Statisca revealed that about six in 10 Nigerians believe that the police is corrupt. According to a survey conducted in 2020, 35.5 percent of the respondents stated that most policemen and policewomen were corrupt, while 25.5 percent of them thought that everyone in the police force was corrupt.

NPF is experiencing problems in the areas of personnel, funding, expanded traffic problems, equipment, antiquated penal codes, public relations, and grievance procedures, but these problems can be addressed. One of the greatest problems facing the NPF is a shortage of quality personnel.

In 2012, Nigeria was estimated to have lost over $400 billion to corruption since its independence. In 2021, the country ranked 154th in the 180 countries listed in Transparency International’s Corruption Index (with South Sudan, at 180th, being the most corrupt, and Denmark the least)

Factors contributing to police corruption are community standards, police chief attitudes, attitudes of the rank and file, police discretion, and prosecutor and court actions.

Nigeria – Level 3: Reconsider Travel. Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory. Nigeria loses $582 billion to corruption in 61yrs.

*United States accuses Nigerian police, military, DSS of corruption, impunity:

United States, U.S authorities have indicted the Nigeria police, military, and DSS for corruption, human rights violation, and impunity. The US Department of State said this in the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for Nigeria.

“Impunity, exacerbated by corruption and a weak judiciary, remained a significant problem in the security forces, especially in police, military, and the Department of State Services,” US Department of State said in the report.

“Police, the military, and the Department of State Services reported to civilian authorities but periodically acted outside civilian control. There were credible reports that members of the security forces committed numerous abuses.”

The report contained incidents of extrajudicial killings, stifling of free speech, human rights violations, political witch-hunting, and other issues in Nigeria.

The US said the opaque nature of disciplining offending officials encourages impunity and that the systems shield erring officers found culpable in multiple crimes.

“The government regularly utilized disciplinary boards and mechanisms to investigate security force members and hold them accountable for crimes committed on duty, but the results of these accountability mechanisms were not always made public,” US Department of State said.

Two of Nigeria’s antigraft agencies – the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were cited for inconclusive prosecution of public officials charged for corruption.

The US Department of State report accused the antigraft agencies of being selective and “focused on low- and mid-level government officials.” It, however, acknowledged that both organisations brought indictments against various active and former high-level government officials.

“Many of the corruption cases, particularly the high-profile ones, remained pending before the courts due to administrative or procedural delays,” the report said, stating that the government deliberately underfunds the judiciary to make it ineffective.

On human rights violations, the report noted that the National Committee against Torture established by the Ministry of Justice has been hindered from working effectively due to a “lack of legal and operational independence and limited funding.”

“Prison and detention centre conditions remained harsh and life-threatening,” the report said. “Prisoners and detainees reportedly were subjected to gross overcrowding, inadequate medical care, food and water shortages, and other abuses. Some of these conditions resulted in deaths.”

