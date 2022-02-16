ROYAL SHAME:

Nigeria’s Most Controversial Flamboyant King, OLUWO of IWO begs Osun State Governor for N20million dash to Marry Ado Bayero dynasty’s Princess from Kano Emirate

…after divorcing Jamaican’s Channel Chin accused of filming bedroom activities for blackmail, extortion

*Former queen allegedly claim ‘Oluwo of Iwo’ involved in sexual assault of 13-year-old maid, marriage built on falsehood

*In the heat of their messy separation, erstwhile wife released a video of the monarch rolling up a joint (Marijuana) to smoke

*Monarch mocks ex-wife, saying God Almighty who is worthy of praise will never leave his ordained servant to be scorned by enemies

“I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate support of the state government financially, even logistically. The estimated amount for the event is above (N20,000,000.00) Twenty Million Naira”-His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo

*BY BOLADE AKINGBADE/ROYAL Editor, Abuja

HE’S KNOWN TO OFTEN COURT CONTROVERSY wherever he goes around the country in Nigeria. This tall, handsome, well-dressed First Class Traditional royal monarch in Nigeria, Oluwo of Iwo land, Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has yet another controversy in the news. This time around, he is determined to allegedly ‘arm-twist’ the Osun State government to dashing him a princely sum of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) to marry a new bride, a princess from the royal Ado Bayero family in Kano Emirate. The King is determined to make the marriage the ‘talk-of-the-town’ issue. This is happening after his last marriage to a Jamaican born Canadian resident former wife, Channel Chin brought the throne to object of ridicule.

The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State has requested the support of the state government financially and logistically for his upcoming marriage to an unnamed princess from Kano State.

According to a letter obtained by Naija Standard Newspaper on Friday, dated February 8, 2022, addressed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the monarch said the estimated amount for the event is above N20,000,000.00

It reads: “I have the instruction of His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo to notify you of the Oluwo’s decision to marry a Princess from Kano Emirate, to be precise Ado Bayero dynasty.

“I wish to remind your Excellency that the kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate the support of the state government financially, even logistically.

“Moreover, the estimated amount for the event is above N20,000,000. His Excellency, Oba Akanbi relies on you for necessary consideration and approval on this request,” the letter read.

It would be recalled that Oluwo had in December 2019 divorced his former wife, Chanel Chin, a Jamaican whom he met in Canada. Since then there has been no queen in the palace. He announced his divorce in 2019 through his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, saying the separation was borne out of “personal irreconcilable differences.”

Oluwo accused Ms Chin of filming their bedroom activities and alleged that she tried to blackmail him into giving her some money so she would not release a particular video.

The controversial monarch also mocked her, saying that God Almighty who is worthy of praise will never leave his ordained servant to be scorned by enemies.

He, however, didn’t go into the details of what is contained in the video. The monarch also slammed his alleged detractors, kings inclusive, for failing in their plans to pull him down.

In the heat of their messy separation, the ex-queen had released a video of the monarch rolling up a joint to smoke.

This was after she granted an interview accusing him of numerous vices including sleeping with their 13-year-old maid.

They had met in Toronto, Canada where they both resided, long before the king’s ascension to the throne. They tied the knot after his ascendancy on November 10, 2015.

The marriage produced a son named Oduduwa. In an interview published in December 2020, the monarch’s estranged wife said her marriage to the Oluwo was built on falsehood.

Under the Oluwo of Iwoland, there are 30 ancient and powerful Kings. HRM Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is the only Consenting Authority and first class paramount Ruler in an area of 245km² and a population of 191,348 (central city/Local Government) most populous Local Government in Osun State by the 2006 Nigeria.

