SAD: Nigerian man, PATRICK OHANTA hit by heavily drunk American driver on way back from job interview, vomits blood, dies on the spot

…arrived Louisiana six weeks earlier from Lagos State

*GoFundMe to support deceased’s wife and family for funeral opened

*“Patrick was walking home from a job interview at about 5.20 PM when the sad incident occurred. He was attempting to cross the Curtis-Coleman Bridge when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man from Pineville”-INVESTIGATION

*“A preliminary investigation conducted by our police officers shows the suspect drove onto the shoulder hitting Patrick Ohanta pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken into custody at the scene, booked into RPSO jail and charged with driving while intoxicated-4th offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and vehicular homicide”-Louisiana State Police Troop E and the Alexandria Police Department

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HE HAD A HUGE DREAM when he relocated to the United States in search of the ‘American Dream’. PATRICK OHANTA had arrived ‘God’s own country’ six weeks ago in company of his wife to Louisiana, so that in turn the couple could continue to enjoy a better life that only America can offer. But this much-awaited dream became short-lived when a heavily drunk American driver hit the victim, which made him spew blood and died on the spot.

Tributes from family and friends have poured in for the man identified as Patrick Ohanta, 45, who was said to have been hit and killed by a car driven by a drunk driver while standing by the side of a cab in Pineville, Louisiana.

It was gathered that Patrick was walking home from a job interview at about 5.20 PM when the sad incident occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop E and the Alexandria Police Department responded to the accident that killed Patrick. APD believes impairment was a factor in one of the accidents.

“Patrick was attempting to cross the Curtis-Coleman Bridge when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man from Pineville.

“A preliminary investigation conducted by the APD shows the man drove onto the shoulder hitting Ohanta who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into RPSO Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated-4th offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and vehicular homicide.

“A GoFundMe to support Patrick’s wife and family for the funeral has been opened.

“APD is looking for witnesses who may have information about this incident. Call the Alexandria Police Department Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408.”

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

