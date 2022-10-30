SATANIC:

3 Nigerian NURSES arrested in Delta State for stealing Dead Child’s organs for money ritual … busted after removal of eyes, nose and ear of a deceased newborn baby, blames the Devil

*Hospital earlier released deceased child to family after he was confirmed dead by a pediatric, however, brought back by the parents who alleged the removal of the human parts

*“Delta State Police Command can confirm the incident. The suspects have been arrested. It is true that this sad event happened. The information we got was that the child was delivered to another hospital but we were referred to that hospital where the child died”- Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer

THEY ARE THREE NURSES, who are workers of evil. They are women who sold their souls to the Devil, all for money. These nurses were caught after they removed the eyes, ears and nose of a deceased newborn baby in a medical hospital where they were working purposely for a money-making ritual. These nurses now blame the Devil for their act.

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested three nurses at a private hospital (name withheld) in Asaba over the alleged removal of the eyes, nose and ear of a deceased newborn baby.

It was learned that the hospital had released the deceased child on Sunday after he was confirmed dead by a pediatrician, but was, however, brought back, yesterday, by the parents who alleged the removal of the human parts.

A source at the hospital said: “The parents brought the child to the hospital on Sunday evening, immediately our children’s doctor (pediatrician) looked at the child and confirmed the child dead after all efforts to bring the newborn back to life.

“The hospital discharged them and the parents took the child away, surprisingly today (Monday), the parents brought the baby, accusing the hospital of removing the baby’s eyes, nose and ear.

“They came with the police and arrested some nurses in the hospital.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying suspects have been arrested.

He said: “It is true but I have not got the details of the incident. The information we got was that the child was delivered to another hospital but was referred to that hospital where the child died.

