Nigerian Texas Resident, BOLANLE FADAIRO shot Nigeria’s best friend of 30 years in stomach, steals SUV vehicle, abandon 2-year-old son to die inside car’s hot temperature over money

… ‘That homeless guy denied my kids the opportunity to know the great father that everybody had to know. My husband trusts people too much. I warned him against this man, his Nigerian high school classmate whom he helped many times financially killed him at the end,’ claims Michael Essien’s widow in tears

*“Bolanle Fadairo is the man seen on surveillance video shooting Michael Essien and stealing his SUV with a toddler (Micah Essien) inside. Fadairo abandoned the SUV and Micah was found dead in the backseat hours later, likely from heat exhaustion”-Houston POLICE

*Judge denies suspect bond, facing long years jail term, deportation

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

THEY were friends for 30 years, all the way from Nigeria. The suspect and victim attended the same primary and secondary schools in Nigeria. Everyone around knows them as ‘best-of-friends’. Even when Michael Essen, a Houston deceased first arrived in the United States, later got married, was still thinking of Bolanle Fadairo-his childhood friend to invite over to ‘Uncle Sam’ country. He finally brought Fadairo, an obviously dark-hearted creature to America, a man who eventually killed him, stole his SUV car, allowed his benefactor’s 2-year-old-son, Micah to die in a car high temperature. He is facing two serious felony charges. Judge denies bond for Fadairo, who was promptly arrested, being tried, chained feet, waist and hands. He’s due to be deported after serving his jail term.

“That guy denied my kids the opportunity to know the great father that everybody had to know,” Michael Essien’s widow told us after her husband and son were killed.

The man charged with killing Essen and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old suspect and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder.

Houston police said Bolanle Fadairo is the man seen on surveillance video shooting Essien and stealing his SUV with the toddler inside. They said Fadairo abandoned the SUV and Micah was found dead in the backseat hours later, likely from heat exhaustion.

Michael’s widow Mabel told us they were on the way to pick up Micah’s 6-year-old brother from school Tuesday. She called the police that evening when they never returned home.

Investigators said Fadairo confessed to shooting Essien when they tracked him down Wednesday and claimed the victim owed him money.

Mabel Essien said that’s just not true. She said her husband had helped Fadairo several times after discovering the man he recognized from high school was homeless. Michael was a security guard and he got Fadairo a security job and often gave him cash, she told KHOU 11.

“He took him under his wings,” Mabel said.

But Fadairo’s behavior eventually made her worry and she warned her husband. “I told him, ‘this guy is going to make you lose your contract.'”

The surveillance video shows the two men arguing in a parking lot before Michael was shot multiple times. He collapsed nearby and was dead when police arrived.

“He was very selfless, he put everybody above himself,” Mabel said.

Fadairo has a long rap sheet with a criminal history that goes back two decades. He told investigators that he’d known Michael for 30 years.

Mabel said still can’t believe her husband and son are gone, but it was their spirit she will always carry with her. “I want the world to see other people in Michael’s eyes-that’s the only way my husband’s legacy can move forward,” she said. “My husband – he was the best. Anyone who never met him has lost the opportunity to meet an incredible person, a nice man, a kind man.”

The mother of three is heartbroken that their newborn daughter will never know her dad.

“That guy denied my kids the opportunity to know the great father that everybody had to know.”

And the family will never get to see what the future holds for Micah, described by family as a cheerful, happy little boy who loved going to church.

“Didn’t give me the chance to see him go to college, didn’t give me the chance to wake up every day and potty train him.”

More than anything, this mom is asking for prayers. She’s raising two other kids, the youngest just a few weeks old.

