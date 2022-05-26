SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY:

Nigerian Man, KEHINDE DUROJAIYE surprisingly transformed a bunch of junk to build ‘Airplane Car’ running on Solar Energy, Petrol in Lagos State

… aero-amphibious jet car is fast, runs at 120km/hour, enjoys jolly ride from Abuja to Akure

*Vehicle capable of operating on land and water, claims he is a self trained inventor

*“I hope my invention will one day be a common sight across Nigeria, and help transform the nation’s aviation and auto sector in the country. I believe in Nigeria. I need financial help and engagement from the State and Federal Government to create this technology into a platform of positive image re-branding for our country Abroad and generating huge funds for the country. Technology is the future of Nigeria in wealth creation”-DUROJAIYE

HE IS A NIGERIAN RESEARCHER. His name is KEHINDE DUROJAIYE, an Inventor, who by self-trained intuition used a bunch of junk to build an ‘Airplane car’, a vehicle capable of operating on land or on water. This inventor said he believes his invention will one day be a common sight across the country and help Nigeria in the area of technology advancement. His creation is a fast-moving ‘plane-car’ that runs on solar and petrol.

According to Durojaiye, his ‘airplane car’ is fast and it can run at 120km/hr. A video posted on social media, shows the man taking the car for a ride from Abuja to Akure but making a stop in Ondo after facing some issues.

The residents of the community in Ondo State were surprised by the weird-looking car in the area and came together to watch the “aeroplane” car.

Durojaiye a Nigerian man created the wired car and was being driven from Abuja to Akure before it faced some problems and stopped at Itaogbolu road in Ondo.

The whip is said to be very fast and the man who shared the video from the scene was intrigued by the invention.

“It is very fast”, said the impressed recorder of the video, and he also said in confidence that he is convinced that the man would create even better inventions if he can get support from the government. After repairing the car, the inventor revived the engine back to life and continued his journey to Akure and was cheered on by the residents of the Ondo community.

If you’re ever in Lagos, Nigeria, watch for a quirky aero-amphibious jet car roaming the streets. Self-taught inventor Durojaiye transformed a bunch of junk he found into a vehicle capable of operating on land or in water. Durojaiye hopes his invention will one day be a common sight across the country.

In the words of this Inventor, he said: “I hope my invention will one day be a common sight across Nigeria, and help transform the nation’s aviation and auto sector in the country. I believe in Nigeria. I need financial help and engagement from the State and Federal Government to create this technology into a platform of positive image re-branding for our country Abroad and generating huge funds for the country. Technology is the future of Nigeria in wealth creation.”

