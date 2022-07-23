SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT:

TINUBU Family of Lagos dissociates from APC Presidential Candidate: ‘ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU IS NOT A Biological Member of our Family, No genealogical relationship with us, Only Name Dropping’

*Tell-all in a family book launch entitled, “Onijumu Wura; the Tinubu dynasty of Kakawa Street”

*Insist: ‘Bola Tinubu is from Iragbiji in Osun State, not from Lagos State’

*“All members that bear our last name must have a biological relationship with the cleric, the late Alfa Muhammed Bugara Tinubu”-Book author, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu, former Head of Service in Lagos state

*BY ADEKEMI ADEYEMI/HISTORICAL Writer, Lagos

RECENTLY, the TINUBU Family of Lagos while launching a book titled ‘Onijunmu Wura’ few days ago revealed that their family was set to set the record straight, alleging that the two time former governor of Lagos State and current All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never been a biological member of the Tinubu’s family in Lagos. Tinubu’s family insisted that Asiwaju is from ‘Iragbiji in Osun State, not from Lagos State,’ for historical record purposes.

The controversy surrounding the paternity of the former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was renewed on Monday as members of the Tinubu family in Lagos confirmed that he had no genealogical relationship with the family.

The family, in a book entitled, “Onijumu Wura; the Tinubu dynasty of Kakawa Street, ” launched in Lagos, said the former governor is not a biological member of the family.

Bola Tinubu had earlier traced his family background to the popular Tinubu family of Lagos, but critics debunked this claim, insisting that he is from Iragbiji in Osun State.

A section of the Tinubu family, apparently worried by the controversy this had generated in the state, decided to write the book that chronicled the descendants of the family which did not include Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The author of the book, Mr. Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu, who is also a former Head of Service in Lagos state, insisted that “all members that bear the name must have a biological relationship with the cleric, the late Alfa Muhammed Bugara Tinubu.”

He said, with the book, the family needed to put the record straight for posterity.

He said the decision to publish the book was to ensure that the name of the family was not polluted.

“Hence, the research into the origin and place of the family became a prominent agenda that kept reverberating at every meeting of the family.”

“…I was mandated by the family at its meeting sometime in 1982 under the chairmanship of Papa R.B. King to research into the evolution of the Tinubu family in Lagos in view of my antecedents as a lecturer at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.”

