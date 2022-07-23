Seun Anikulapo Kuti cancels Morocco’s Jazzablanca Festival following tragedy in Melilla

… lament: ‘I want to mourn the 23 migrants who died trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Morocco’

*“It pains me to inform my fans that my heart has been completely broken and devastated by the events… that have occurred in Morocco in recent days. It is impossible for me, in good faith, or in good conscience, to go on stage, to party and have fun, where so many Africans have lost their lives”-KUTI

*“It is a personal decision of the artist. Seun Kuti is right”-The Jazzablanca organizing committee

SEUN ANIKULAPO KUTI, one of sons of ‘Abami Eda’, Fela, has announced the cancellation of his Jazz show in Casablanca following the sad events that unfolded in Melila last week which led to the death of 23 migrants while trying to reach the Spanish enclave of the island in Morocco.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the artist explained that he wanted to “mourn” the 23 migrants who died trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Morocco.

“It pains me to tell you that my heart has been completely broken and devastated by the events… that have occurred in Morocco. It is impossible for me, in good faith, or in good conscience, to go on stage, to party and have fun, where so many Africans have lost their lives,” said Kuti

Seun Kuti is the youngest son of Fela Kuti, considered among the pioneers of Afrobeat music, which mixes elements of West African and American music.

The Jazzablanca organizing committee confirmed the cancellation of Seun Kuti’s concert to AFP. “It is a personal decision of the artist”, they commented.

The legendary Gilberto Gil, Mulatu Astatke, the father of ethio-jazz or Asaf Avidan, figure of Israeli folk rock, are on the program for the 15th edition of this festival.

