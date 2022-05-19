SHAME:

EFCC handcuffs Nigeria’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris for STEALING N80 Billion, Invites suspect’s blood Brothers, Sisters used as Fraud Fronts to Abuja

… WE have invited some relations of the AGF and consultants whose firms were believed to have been used for some curious transactions, states anti-graft agency

*“We have clues and evidence that some consultancy jobs were allegedly used by the AGF to launder the funds. This is why the commission moved the AGF from Kano to Abuja for interrogation. He is already cooperating with our detectives. He is still in our custody. EFCC has invited some of his relations and consultants who allegedly executed some questionable or non-existent contracts. The commission will brief the nation appropriately after our findings”-EFCC

*BY RASHIDAT AHMED/ANTI-GRAFT Correspondent, Abuja

AFRICA’S most populous black nation’s Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, AHMED IDRIS has been arrested, handcuffed for stealing N80billion from the treasury of the government which he allegedly converted for personal use. Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has also invited the sisters and brothers of the embattled AGF to Abuja to explain roles played as fronts in the fraud.

EFCC has relocated Idris, after being arrested from Kano State to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Idris was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC for interrogation over the allegation.

Idris was moved on Tuesday to Abuja where he allegedly committed some financial infractions and the anti-graft agency had also invited some relations of Idris and consultants whose firms were believed to have been used for some curious transactions.

EFCC has been working on clues that some consultancy jobs were allegedly used by the AGF to launder the funds.

A source told The Nation that the “commission has moved the AGF from Kano to Abuja for interrogation. He is already cooperating with our detectives.

“So far, he is still in custody because EFCC has invited some of his relations and consultants who allegedly executed some questionable or non-existent contracts. The commission will brief the nation appropriately after our findings.”

The commission’s high profile haul continued yesterday with the arrest of a former House of Representatives Speaker, Mrs. Olubunmi Patricia-Etteh, over a N240million contract.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Monday titled, ‘EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80bn Fraud’.

According to the commission, Idris was arrested after failing to honour an invitation. The anti-graft agency added that the accountant-general allegedly laundered funds through bogus consultancies.

The statement read in part, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=