I Was Robbed, My Properties Stolen inside Hilton Baltimore Hotel Room in United States –Nigerian musician, Jaywon lament

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

A NIGERIAN Musician, JAYWON, has taken to Instagram to express his disappointment after he had been robbed and his personal effects stolen inside his towel room at a high brow Hilton Baltimore Hotel, United States.

He explained on his Instagram page that the incident ruined his Christmas having returned from a music studio rehearsal.

Sharing a video via his Instagram account on Sunday, the singer said he came back to his hotel room after a studio session to find his valuables missing.

He said: “I left my hotel today #hiltonbaltimore to the studio only to come back and I couldn’t find my luggage, my carry on bag with my laptop. My gold chain, clothes, shoes, slides are gone. Someone emptied my suite #hiltonbaltimoreinnerharbor this wasn’t the Christmas.”

Credit: Instagram | jaywonjuwonlo

