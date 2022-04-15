SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT IN UNITED STATES:

Rich Florida white Instagram model, Courtney Clenney, alleged main suspect in death of a Nigerian born American boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli walks out on bail in less than 24hours

… Hospitalized shortly after detention under Florida’s Baker Act as family of 27-year-old deceased seek for justice, suspect with two million followers on Instagram reportedly placed under suicide watch after claiming she wanted to take her life

*Hours after Nigerian man’s death, Courtney’s sets up a GoFundMe link, posted on her OnlyFans page titled: ‘In Memory & Justice of Christian Toby Obumseli that was set up by his brother, Jeffrey Obumseli’

*Woman claiming to be Christian’s cousin wrote on Twitter, “This girl stabbed my cousin to death and got out on bail in less than a day.. @CourtneyTailor”

*“It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting, we are utterly devastated. Toby’s murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time,” Jeffrey, younger brother lament

*“A very active investigation has been engaged by law enforcement, hoping to determine the motive of the assault-not ruling out self-defence on the woman’s part and noting there was a struggle between the two before the stabbing. We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed”-Miami Police Department spokesperson

*Instagram suspect’s criminal history: arrested on Sept. 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas for driving under the influence, from court documents, scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 15, 2022, Bond from the charge set at $8,000 and forced to install a locking device on her car to measure her blood-alcohol level

*Facts: Florida’s Baker Act law allows police, doctors, mental health professionals and judges to commit a person to a mental health treatment centre for up to 72 hours if the person shows specific violent or suicidal tendencies

BY CHIDINMA AMAKA AMAECHI/SPECIAL Investigative Correspondent reporting LIVE from Florida

FOLLOWING the death of a Nigerian born Naturalised American, CHRISTIAN TOBECHUKWU OBUMSELI few weeks ago due to huge volume of blood loss as a result of several stabbing he suffered during an altercation with his rich, white Florida born American Instagram model girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, outrage is now on the lips of many black community wondering how and why the suspect would be allowed to walk out freely on bail, while the remains of the deceased still waiting to be buried.

Florida’s Baker Act law allows police, doctors, mental health professionals and judges to commit a person to a mental health treatment centre for up to 72 hours if the person shows specific violent or suicidal tendencies.

Christian who was based in Miami, Florida, United States of America, allegedly killed by his girlfriend, Courtney, a popular Instagram star, has not yet been buried.

Atlanta Black Star confirmed our earlier reports in Naija Standard Newspaper that the 27-year-old was stabbed to death on Sunday, April 3, at the couple’s One Paraiso luxury building in the Edgewater section of the city.

https://nigeriastandardnewspaper.com/ng/where-is-justice-in-america-27-year-old-nigerian-born-naturalised-united-states-citizen-christian-tobechukwu-toby-obumseli-stabbed-multiple-times-to-death-in-florida-abandoned-in/

Christian was pronounced dead at a local hospital, as Clenney was questioned by the police. Clenney was reportedly under suicide watch after saying she wanted to take her own life.

Though her name was not released by law enforcement agents, friends and family of the deceased took to social media to identify her as an Instagram model with two million followers.

A day after the death, she posted content on her OnlyFans page.

A woman claiming to be Christian’s cousin wrote on Twitter, “This girl stabbed my cousin to death and got out on bail in less than a day.. @CourtneyTailor.”

Later, she posted a GoFundMe link titled, ‘In Memory & Justice of Christian Toby Obumseli’ that was set up by his brother, Jeffrey Obumseli.

“It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting -we are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time,” Jeffrey wrote.

A “very active investigation” has been engaged by law enforcement, hoping to determine the motive of the assault-not ruling out self-defence on the woman’s part and noting there was a struggle between the two before the stabbing.

The Miami Police Department spokesperson said, “We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed.”

Friends of the couple said they knew they had a volatile relationship, but did not believe Christian was the aggressor in the relationship.

One Ashley Vaughn said, “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself.”

Another person who claims to know the woman tweeted, “I’m concerned nobody is mentioning his gf @CourtneyTailor is the one that did it. She gets violent when she’s angry and high on drugs. I’m concerned she got out of jail on bail. I’m concerned a white girl will get away with murdering a Black man.”

A neighbour, who could see into the couple’s apartment from his, has a different account of Christian’s disposition.

He said he saw him strike the woman the week before his death, saying, “I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her.”

Friends say the couple moved to South Florida from Texas within the past two years.

Police say they were called multiple times since January to the residence concerning domestic disturbances.

The deceased’s family lawyer, Larry Handfield, told reporters the death was a big blow to the family.

Handfield said, “The family is devastated by the loss of life. At this point, all they’re looking for is justice.”

For the records, a sexy social media celebrity accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend was due in a Texas court on a DUI charge at the time of the killing, according to a report. OnlyFans model Courtney called 911 after she allegedly stabbed to death her estranged boyfriend Christian.

Clenney, better known as Courtney Tailor was drenched in blood wearing a black bra when police arrived, though she has not yet been charged with a crime.

Clenney’s history includes an arrest on Sept. 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas for driving under the influence, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. She is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 15. Bond from the charge was set at $8,000 and she was forced to install a locking device on her car to measure her blood-alcohol level, the report said.

The mugshot from the incident portrays a Clenney far different than the curvy bathing suit model.

Her bleary eyes, surrounded by smudged makeup, look away from the camera while a medical mask hangs haphazardly around her chin. Clenney’s hair in the mugshot is slightly disheveled, not the spectacular flowing blonde locks draped around her body in her Instagram posts.

Clenney reportedly claimed to be suicidal after the killing of Obumseli and has been placed in a mental institution as a precaution, officials said. The two have a history of domestic disputes, according to friends.

Cops have more than enough evidence to make an arrest, said Lee Merritt, an attorney tapped by Obumseli’s family.

Christian’s death came one week before he would have turned 28.

