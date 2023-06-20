SHOCKING DISCOVERY:

GODWIN EMEFIELE, Suspended Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor establishes Multi-million dollar companies in United Kingdom, front Wife, Brothers, Sisters; Cousins, Nephews as Directors

… details emerge from British government National archives on business data registry

*Business incorporates Hedge Fund Investment, Real Estate, Mental Health & Substance Abuse; Arts, Disaster & Emergency Management Academy

*Firms’ Names & Location: ‘Coats Investment Group Limited with Company number 13662708 tucked away in Flat 3 Dexter Court, Dairy Close, London, England, SW6 4HA under Margaret Dumbiri Emefiele (WIFE of CBN Governor)’, ‘Emefiele Global Ltd with Company number 12041779 located at 45 Rubery Field Close, Rednal, Birmingham, England, B45 9WD under Emefiele Sunday (Family member-Director)’

*Others: ‘International Academy for Certified Disaster & Emergency Management with Company number 13793706 located at 65 Harlestone Road, Northampton, England, NN5 7AB under Chukwuma Karlson Emefiele (Family member-Director)’, ‘Infinity Cuisine Limited with Company number 09183344 located at 16 Firbank Close, Northampton, England, NN3 9UU under Obiaokor Emefiele (Family member-Director)’; ‘Fresh Care Services Limited with Company number 14429671 located at 74 Knight Avenue, Canterbury, England, CT2 8PY under Temple Emefiele (Family member-Director)’, ‘Gelaissy Limited with Company number 14876492 located at 161 Kettering Road, Northampton, England, NN1 4BS under Angela Isioma Emefiele Bottomley (Family member-Director)

*“We cannot sweep the discovery of this magnitude under the carpet. Nigerians desire to know everything. I am requesting DSS, EFCC, ICPC and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation of this revelation to see any law Godwin Emefiele may have violated while in office. It obviously looks like a conflict of interest and CBN ethical violation as well”–DOTUN Adedayo, Economic & Financial Specialist, Houston, Texas

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP Managing Editor live in London & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

THIS is surely not the best of times for the suspended Central Bank Governor, GODWIN EMEFIELE as undercover investigations showed that the embattled apex bank helmsman may have conducted himself in a way that may have resulted in ‘conflict of interest and CBN ethical violation’ while in office as several companies he allegedly established outside the shores of the country using various decoys, especially in the names of his family members to divert attention away from him has now come full circle in the open. These latest revelations may present further problems for Emefiele. It is clear that these companies which range from Hedge Fund Investment, Real Estate, Mental Health & Substance Abuse; Arts to Disaster & Emergency Management Academy are fast money spinners in the United Kingdom with profits running into millions of dollars annually.

Confirming this development from the British government National archives on business data registry, we were shocked to discover that wife of the CBN governor, Margaret Dumbiri Emefiele was chosen to front as a director in Coats Investment Group Limited having a Company number 13662708 tucked away in Flat 3 Dexter Court, Dairy Close, London, England, SW6 4HA. Even though she resigned later from this active company some years ago to avert any problem for her husband, her name is still visibly listed as a director.

Further investigation by Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA turned up other companies created by the embattled CBN governor currently detained by the Nigeria’s Secret Services Police, DSS, for alleged financial impropriety and money laundering issues.

Our correspondents discovered other firms and locations as decoys for the CBN governor, operated by brothers, sisters, cousins; nephews of the apex banker as director. These firms are listed as: ‘Emefiele Global Ltd with Company number 12041779 located at 45 Rubery Field Close, Rednal, Birmingham, England, B45 9WD under Emefiele Sunday (Family member-Director)’; ‘Ndidi Emefiele Studios Limited with Company number 12593072 located at Building 4,Unit D Royal Ordnance Depot, Weedon, Northampton, England, NN7 4PS under Emefiele Ezumba (Family member-Director)’.

The others are: ‘International Academy for Certified Disaster & Emergency Management with Company number 13793706 located at 65 Harlestone Road, Northampton, England, NN5 7AB under Chukwuma Karlson Emefiele (Family member-Director)’, ‘Infinity Cuisine Limited with Company number 09183344 located at 16 Firbank Close, Northampton, England, NN3 9UU under Obiaokor Emefiele (Family member-Director)’; ‘Fresh Care Services Limited with Company number 14429671 located at 74 Knight Avenue, Canterbury, England, CT2 8PY under Temple Emefiele (Family member-Director)’, ‘Gelaissy Limited with Company number 14876492 located at 161 Kettering Road, Northampton, England, NN1 4BS under Angela Isioma Emefiele Bottomley (Family member-Director).

For Dotun Adedayo, an Economic & Financial Specialist in Houston, Texas, United States, he is requesting Nigeria’s Secret Service, DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force to fully investigate this matter to find any law in the country that Godwin Emefiele may have violated in the course of his helmsmanship at CBN, “we cannot sweep the discovery of this magnitude under the carpet. Nigerians desire to know all the truth. I am requesting DSS, EFCC, ICPC and the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation of this revelation to see any law the CBN Governor may have violated while in office. It obviously look like a conflict of interest and ethical violation as well,” added Adedayo

