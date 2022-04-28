Shocking DISCOVERY in Nigeria:

Unknown THIEF STEAL $75,000 cash at APC headquarters during crowded entrance struggle

…Canopy under which sale of forms took place dismantled without explanation by hired workers in a hurry

*Confusion as attendees wondered aloud how N43million cash went missing

*As of the time of filing this report, officials of the party heard deliberating to move the exercise to the International Conference Centre, Abuja

*BY ILLYSU RILWAN/POLITICAL Correspondent, Abuja

THERE IS so much confusion at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday as at least N43,000,000 ($75,000) cash reportedly went missing while attendees struggled to enter the venue to be part of the political process as elective public officers occupy positions. The question on the lips of many is: how could such a huge sum develop wings just like that?

Naija Standard Newspaper reportedly noted that the canopy under which the sale of forms took place was suddenly dismantled without explanation.

According to The PUNCH reports that the party resorted to canopies due to the ongoing renovation/refurbishment works being carried out in the secretariat main building.

It was gathered that the sum of $75,000 had gone missing amid the crowded struggle at the main entrance to the party premises.

Party sources, however, disclosed that the missing money was in no way connected to the monies from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms as aspirants are expected to make deposits in the designated account numbers before picking up their forms at the Buhari House.

“It’s actually $75,000. You know there was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were trying to get in.

“When the parcel of money dropped, it went missing in a flash. By the time security operatives were alerted, the thief had vanished with the envelope,” the party source said.

Earlier, the secretariat had been a beehive of activities as aspirants trooped in to obtain forms for various electoral offices.

On the outside of Buhari House were hundreds of supporters lined up to cheer their respective aspirants as they made their way into the premises.

Wednesday’s sale of forms had made it clear that the party premises might not accommodate the nearly two-week exercise.

Therefore, talks are underway to relocate to a different venue altogether.

As of the time of filing this report, some officials of the party were heard deliberating to move the exercise to the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

