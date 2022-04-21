SINGING inside the NET:

Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency busts Fake Army General, BOLARINWA ABIODUN for STEALING N266million, claims President BUHARI appoint him as Chief of Staff

…‘I am not an Impostor, I am a big man, My Nigeria Army Identity Card serial number is 387140 military; I have a letter of recommendation signed for me by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’, suspect tells EFCC

*Arraigned on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense, forgery of documents and possession of forged documents, found upon search six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents

* Collect money falsely from people after posing as a General in the Nigerian Army, made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that Nigeria President had shortlisted him and one other as Army Chief, and needed a short grant to press and process the appointment

*“We arraigned one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake Army General before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State. Offenses are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006”-EFCC Lagos Zonal Command

*BY NOSA ACHELENU/ANTI-Graft Correspondent, Abuja

BOLARINWA ABIODUN, a Nigerian fraudster seeing a ‘big man, military officer’ in the neighborhood of Alagbado area of Lagos State has met his waterloo. The truth about this fake Army General who claimed to be the ‘appointed Chief of Army Staff’, an untrue position under which he had duped hundreds of innocent Nigerians to the tune of Two Hundred and Sixty Six million Naira (N266,500) has finally come to light. His lies had been uncovered and he was arrested by Nigeria’s Anti-Graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC Lagos Zonal Command arraigned the fake Chief of Army Staff on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretense to the tune of N266,500,000. The EFCC, on Monday arraigned one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake Army General, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The offenses are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

The defendant, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army allegedly, made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant to “press and process the appointment.”

Abiodun, who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

Abiodun is also alleged to have, in May 2020, forged a Nigeria Army Identity Card with serial number 387140, claiming the same to have been issued to him from the Nigerian Army, and another forged Letter of Recommendation purportedly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo recommending one Adebayo Rasaq Adebola, with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/556/0032555 and Adeogun Emmanuel Adesola with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/352/0123751 for employment into the Nigeria Army.

He is also accused of being in possession of a forged Certificate of Confirmation dated November 7, 2018, purporting the same to have emanated from the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

He is also accused of being in possession of a forged document titled: Letter of Authorization, purportedly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo permitting one Bamidele Olusegun Safiriyu of De-Rock Maritime Resource L.T.D. to enter Apapa Port freely and load their truck.

Upon his arrest, six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents were recovered from him.

One of the counts reads: “Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun, between 15th June, 2020 and 31st December 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, with intent to defraud and whilst holding yourself out as a General in the Nigerian Army, obtained the sum of N111,400,000 from Kodef Clearing Resources Limited, under the pretense that the sum represented part of the amount expended to “press and process” your incoming appointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as the CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF of the Nigerian Army, which pretense you knew to be false.”

Another count reads: “Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun, sometime in May 2020 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly forged LETTER OF APPOINTMENT AS CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF dated 20th May 2020 and purported the said document to have emanated from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which document you know to be false.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel, A.O. Muhammed, prayed the court for a trial date and for the remand of the defendant at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Taiwo adjourned till Thursday, April 14, 2022 and ordered that the defendant be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional facility, Lagos.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=