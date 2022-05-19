SOLAR POWER SCANDAL:

Nigeria’s Disgraced First elected Woman Ex-Speaker, PATRICIA ETTEH begs EFCC for mercy after converting N130million cash into personal use, pilfers fund from Akwa Ibom electrification contract

… confess: ‘Please forgive me, I am ready to cooperate, I honestly don’t remember how I misplaced the NDDC money in my personal account then’

*“Our commission’s special duties unit is grilling ex-Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh for her alleged involvement in a solar power electrification scam in Akwa Ibom State worth N240 million. The former speaker received N130million through her personal account. The contract was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission. She is still in our custody”-EFCC

*BY LATEEFAT IBRAHIM/CRIME Correspondent, Abuja

JUSTICE has come full circle for Nigeria’s first elected woman ex-Speaker, PATRICIA ETTEH as the nation’s leading anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested her for allegedly converging a huge sum of N130million cash into her personal use, in an awarded solar energy contract by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Upon arrest by EFCC, Etteh has been begging for mercy and willing to fully cooperate, but feigning ignorance on how she misappropriated the controversial fund.

Etteh, the only woman to have been elected into the position, was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh.

Etteh is being grilled by EFCC’s special duties unit for her alleged involvement in a solar power electrification scam in Akwa Ibom State worth N240 million.

The former speaker was said to have received N130million through her personal account.

The contract was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Etteh, the only woman to have been elected into the position, was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

The EFCC on Monday arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, over an N80 billion fraud.

