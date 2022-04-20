SOLD OUT SHOW:

Nigeria Music Star, DAVIDO Electrifies 02 Arena London Concert, Appeared in a Large, transparent Air Suspended Screen Box

..fly son Ifeanyi, former fiancée, Chef Chi, domestic staff in a private jet into United Kingdom to witness celebration, historic show titled ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’

*Performed evergreen hit songs from ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ album: ‘All of you,’ ‘Ekuro’, ‘Dami Duro’; played ‘Gobe’, ‘Aye’, ‘Tchelete (good life),’ ‘The Money’; verse from ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’, ‘1 milli’, ‘Coolest Kid in Africa’, ‘Fans Mi and Like dat’ to the delight of fans

*Featured other African, British musicians as full hall capacity fun-soaked crowd scream in excitement: “Ema dami duro yeah, Emi omo babalowo babalowo olowo, Ani wo fe dami duro dami duro duro; Ewo won won fe bami nawo bami nawo nawo”

*DSF, a Nigerian Dee Jay opened the show for Davido, thrilling the fans with some of the best African music side-by-side a London based OAP Adeshope Olajide famous as ShopsyDoo

*BY SHOLA ABAYOMI/ENTERTAINMENT Correspondent, London

NIGERIANS resident in United Kingdom who graced the historic performance of Nigeria Music Star, David Adeleke, alias DAVIDO in a capacity hall filled crowd at the 02 Arena London Concert on Saturday, March 5, 2022, would not forget in a hurry the electrifying moment and glitz of the sold out show titled: “We Rise by Lifting Others”, where ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ reigned supreme, even as the million, fun-soaked crowd screamed, yelled and asked for more.

Davido, who came on stage at 9:00pm Nigerian time, flew in his son Ifeanyi, former fiancée, Chef Chi, domestic staff in a private jet into the United Kingdom, UK, to witness the celebration. This famous musician changed his clothes twice in a transparent Air Suspended Screen Box. Towards the end of his performance he came back on stage to give a marvelous rendition of 1 milli before bringing Jnr Choi to perform the tik tok viral hit to the moon.

It would be recalled that this gifted Nigerian musician had his first sold out show in 2019, then returned to The O2 with a brand new concert with tickets sold out from Friday 19 October 2021 by 10am. Davido is one of only three afrobeats artists in history alive or dead to have sold out the O2 London Arena. He has done this twice.

The Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 started at 9: 00pm Nigerian time. Fans had already started trooping into the arena by this time and from some videos, images shared on social media, there was reportedly a large queue at the entrance for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022. DSF.

A Dee Jay from Nigeria opened the show for Davido, thrilling the fans with some evergreen African music jamming side-by-side a London based OAP Adeshope Olajide popularly known as ShopsyDoo.

For fans who couldn’t get tickets for the show, UDUX offered a free streaming platform for MTN subscribers and a stream pass fee of 1000 Naira for other networks so everyone could have a taste of what was to be a very exciting show.

Ecool who was Davido’s DJ for the night arrived and started to hype the fans and introduce some of the artists who would be performing at the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022.

First to perform for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 was a member of DMW and 30BG, Idowest, who performed ‘Ji Masun’ and ‘movement’. And then British-Nigerian rapper not3s arrived to perform his hit single ‘Alaadin’. Reekado Banks was the next performer in the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022. He opened his act with ‘Rora’, before he played one of the hit songs in Nigeria last year titled ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ to the excitement of the crowd.

He performed the song while showing off his choreographic dance steps. The next performer for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 was not a musician, but known to active fans of Davido. He was none other than Afeare Israel popularly known as ‘Israel dmw’. He was dressed fully in an edo attire with a bell and was serenading Davido on stage. His appearance was unexpected but he was received well by the crowd.

And then the moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived, the man of the moment, Davido finally made his entrance for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 in a large box suspended in the air. The box was made of what looked like transparent screens. When the lights in the transparent screen glass went off for a split second you could see Davido inside.

Davido greeted the fans shouting: ‘London, who dey breet for here?’

Then, he proceeded to perform his first song of the night titled ‘Skelewu’, a viral hit. He then performed three songs from the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ album; ‘All of you, Ekuro and Dami Duro’; the song which launched him into limelight. He then performed ‘Gobe and Aye’.

After which he performed Tchelete (good life), The Money and his verse from Bahd Baddo Baddest. Then Coolest Kid in Africa, Fans Mi and Like dat. Zlatan was the next guest Davido brought out on stage for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022.

They performed their hit song ‘Bum Bum’ after which Zlatan went on to give electrifying performances of ‘aye yi, bolanle and cash app’. The crowd went wild for a second when they thought he was about to perform ‘killin dem’ by Burna Boy and Zlatan but that was probably a mistake from DJ Ecool.

Davido changed his outfit and came back on stage to give a marvelous rendition of ‘1 milli’ before bringing Jnr Choi to perform the tik tok viral hit to the moon. Dance hall artist ‘Patoranking’ took to the stage and got the crowd screaming the lyrics of his hit songs: ‘My Woman and Abule’, at him, before linking with Davido to perform another hit song Confirm.

It was then time for the former prince of DMW, Davido’s very own protégé, Mayorkun the Mayor of Lagos got on stage for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 . Mayorkun and Davido probably have the most number of hits as a duo in Nigeria and they wasted no time in performing them, from Bobo to Betty Butter and The Best.

After that Mayorkun brought out Victony to perform their hit song ‘Holy Father’ from his ‘Back in Office’ album. Victony had an accident that put him in a wheelchair. At the O2, he walked to the stage and performed standing throughout, although with the aid of a walking stick.

Teni, the only female artist to perform on the night, arrived on stage for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 to perform ‘For You with Davido’. Tion Wayne, another British rapper with Nigerian roots jumped on stage to perform ‘Who’s True’ and then he brought out ‘ArrDee’ and ‘Russ Millions’ to perform the monster hit Body.

Davido got back on stage to perform ‘Risky’ before bringing out Ckay to perform the biggest afrobeats song in the world ‘Love Nwantiti’. His performance was electric and everyone definitely lost their voice shouting ‘ah ah ah’.

After that, Ckay and Davido performed ‘La La’ off the album ‘A Better Time.’ He then performed the holy grail of Davido songs ‘IF, FALL and FIA.’

Adekunle Gold arrived in a silky green jumpsuit and a winter jacket for the Davido 02 Arena concert 2022 . He then proceeded to give a thunderous performance of ‘High’ with Davido. The energy was high and DJ Ecool was on point unlike in a few of the other performances.

This was probably the best performance of the night. After AG Baby, it was time for the Baddest boy, Skiibii to perform his hit single ‘Baddest Boy’ with Davido. His eclectic performance confirmed him as the baddest boy with a lively performance.

Just after that, Davido decided he wanted to change his jewelry, and brought out popular jeweler ‘Benny da jeweler’ to change his jewelry live on stage, in the process of changing his jewelry, he got surprised by ‘Popcaan’ and they performed ‘Risky’ again even though he had performed it before. And then the rave of the moment, ‘Pheelz’, the producer turned artist, performed the song that has been driving everyone mad, ‘Finesse.’ Though the song was only released two days prior, the whole arena was screaming the lyrics.

Davido then introduced Ghanaian artists, ‘Stonebwoy’ and ‘Darko’ to perform ‘Activate’ and ‘Je m’appelle’ respectively. The concert coincided with Stonebwoy’s birthday and Davido had the whole arena wish him a happy birthday.

Highpoint of the concert was when the full hall capacity fun-soaked crowd scream in excitement to Davido, sing along the chorus: “Ema dami duro yeah, Emi omo babalowo babalowo olowo, Ani wo fe dami duro dami duro duro; Ewo won won fe bami nawo bami nawo nawo”.

Davido and Focalistic then rounded off the show with a beautiful rendition of ‘Champion Sound’. Omo Baba Olowo told the crowd he would be coming back next year.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=

dddddddddddddddd