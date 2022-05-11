SPOT ON:

IF 2023 Election Fails, Nigeria will be No More-OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, former Nigeria President

… nation at a make or break juncture for a free, fair electioneering process, praying for unity

*Says: ‘Politicians are capable of wreaking havoc which could divide the country if leaders fail to watch it’

*“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around”

*BY TOYE ALADEJO/POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, ABUJA

FORMER NIGERIAN PRESIDENT, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO is sounding a warning to politicians to follow the rules set for a free, fair electioneering process in the interest of peace, unity and equity. He remarked that the 2023 election will determine the fate of Nigeria. That if the election fails, Africa’s most populous nation will be no more.

Obasanjo has warned that the 2023 general election may make or break the country if “we do not watch it.”

Obasanjo said this when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, warned that politicians are capable of wreaking havoc which could make or break the country if leaders fail to watch it.

He said, “In the next election if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we will all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation, that is where you religious leaders have a significant role to play.

