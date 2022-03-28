TEARS:

39-year-old Nigerian Gospel Musician, Nollywood Actor, CHINEDU NWADIKE dies of Blood Cancer

…after battling chronic kidney disease for some period

*Set to travel to India for a more thorough medical treatment before demise

*‘He lost the blood cancer battle in Abuja. When I spoke to him over the phone last week, he told me he had fully recovered from the kidney issue and would be proceeding to India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer/Leukemia”-Darlington Chidera Ibekwe

*Last visit: reached out to Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka for prayers before hospital admission

*Former Imo state gubernatorial candidate Uche Nwosu, Senator Ifeanyi Uba briefly saw him in the hospital

*BY JOHNSON ABADE/MOVIE Reporter

THE NIGERIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY is mourning presently when the news hit that happy-go-lucky promising gospel artiste, and Nollywood actor, Chinedu Nwadike finally passed of blood cancer after battling kidney disease for a while in an Abuja hospital where he breathed his last.

This 39-year-old entertainer was said to have recovered from a kidney disease and billed to travel to India for further medical treatment before his demise. His friend, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, broke the news of Nwadike’s death in a statement on social media on Sunday.

Ibekwe wrote:

“He lost the blood cancer battle a few hours ago in Abuja. When I spoke to him over the phone last week, he told me he had fully recovered from the kidney issue and would be proceeding to India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer/Leukemia”

He was further affirmed dead on Sunday, March 27, by veteran actress, Rita Edochie, who announced his passing on her Instagram.

Alongside a video of Nwadike in the hospital, she wrote:

“The ‘Oku Gbajie Aka’ crooner had battled the ailment for a while and at some point, came out to publicly seek financial help from prominent Nigerians.

He also visited the controversial Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka for prayers, before he was hospitalised.

Prominent Nigerians like the Imo state gubernatorial candidate in 2019, Uche Nwosu, and Ifeanyi Uba, a senator, visited him in the hospital.

The gospel artist, who was also a preacher, started his career as a dancer for fellow singer, Gozie Okeke. Later in life, Nwadike went on to become a full-fledged gospel singer as well as an actor.

The gospel singer later joined politics and was appointed as the special assistant on mobilisation to a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

He was an active member of the Young Progressives Party and was a strong ally of Uba in the last Anambra gubernatorial election.

He was survived by his wife, Dorah Nwadike, and their three children.

