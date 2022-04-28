The Glory of AFRICA:

Nigerian born USCIS media Czar, YEMI OSHINNAIYE appointed Chief Information Officer TSA, resumes May 9…successfully worked at the Department of Homeland Security for over five years

*Worked in DHS as Deputy Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Division Chief Enterprise Infrastructure; Associate Chief, Branch Chief, IT Specialist

*‘Yoruba boy’ reigns as owner/Vice President Operations of Home Resource Realty firm

*Attains enviable Program management Level 2 Certification at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

*Holds Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business

*LinkedIn profile as Deputy Chief Information Officer at USCIS read: “I am an experienced IT executive with a track record of building high performing teams. I believe strong collaboration and trust are the building blocks to success. I have an entrepreneurial philosophy that promotes creativity and cutting edge solutions. My areas of expertise include business strategy, software development, system architecture, system analysis, infrastructure, training, leadership and coaching”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

YEMI OSHINNAIYE IS ORIGINALLY A NIGERIAN, a ‘Yoruba boy’ not afraid of his native heritage or identity. He is a Naturalized American, a media genius who successfully rose through the ranks at the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, to become the Deputy Chief Information Officer at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, USCIS, a position he held since March 2019. He has been appointed the Transportation Security Administration, TSA’s Chief Information Officer with a resumption date fixed for May 9, 2022 in Washington DC.

Though Oshinnaiye is still serving as the deputy CIO for USCIS, expected to hand over to his deputy in ranks on or before May 8. Sources inside USCIS told Naija Standard Newspaper that this genius has greatly transformed this United States agency in policy, ideas, novelty far above any other staff since the creation of this department.

Prior to his work at USCIS, Oshinnaiye served as the chief technology officer at Dev Technology Group, Inc. He also served in several other roles at the Department of Homeland Security, including division chief of enterprise infrastructure, associate chief, branch chief, and IT specialist.

During his time at USCIS, Oshinnaiye worked to implement DevOps practices. At an event in February 2020, Oshinnaiye DevOps helped his agency move toward a workplace culture that increased flow and speed.

“It’s about flow,” Oshinnaiye said. “If I build something that can’t be reused, then I am not supporting flow.”

According to the Federal News Network, Oshinnaiye would assume office in May following the resignation of Russ Roberts, the outgoing CIO.

Roberts, who had announced his retirement in December, had delayed it for a few months. However, he would hand over the baton to Oshinnaiye in early May. For the records, during his tenure at USCIS, Oshinnaiye helped to head the plan to consolidate and improve how the agency made use of cloud services.

This great Nigerian has attained the enviable Program management Level 2 Certification at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

