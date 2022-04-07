THERE is evidence of Violation of Freedom of Christians’ Rights to Practice their Religion in Nigeria, writes United States Republican Senators to U.S. Secretary of State

… ‘Nigeria has no Single Record of Any Christian or Muslim facing Persecution’, LAI Mohammed, Minister of Information & Culture faults claim

*Call based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country-FG

*‘Some Nigerian criminals kidnap for money, hold people to ransom irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back to many years. If statistics are to be taken, many Muslims as Christians would be discovered to have been victims of these abductors’

*‘We want to say that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion. The country does not have a policy of violation freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith’

*BY BISAYO OPEYEMI/DIPLOMATIC Correspondence, Abuja & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

United States Senators have issued a hard knock on the Nigerian government in the area of religious tolerance in the country, particularly how the rights of Christians are allegedly being violated. To put an end to this trend, five Republican Senators have officially written to Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State to see how he may deal with this matter of urgency. Faulting this move, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed poured cold water on this position claiming “no single Nigerian Christian or Muslim has been prosecuted in the country”.

The Federal Government on Monday condemned the call by five U.S Republican Senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of alleged persecution of Christians.

The Senators who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the call was based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

NAN reports the minister is in London for engagements with international media as well as some relevant Non-Governmental Organizations.

“You will recall that only few months ago Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practice religion of their choice,

‘We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion

“The country also does not have a policy of violation freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith,” he said.

Mohammed noted that the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the right of anybody to practice his or her own faith without molestation and the government has always safeguarded the constitutional provision jealously.

He said most commentators who were not well versed in the politics and happenings in Nigeria took criminalities and communal clashes as issues of religious persecution.

“Nobody in Nigeria is being persecuted But we have issues of criminality going on and the criminals really do not make distinctions of any religion.

“They kidnap for money, they hold people for ransom irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back to many years.

“If statistics are to be taken, I can say confidently that as many Muslims as Christians have been victims of these criminals,” he said.

According to the minister, the only known group that targeted Christians was the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (SWAP)

He, however, said that the federal government had mounted large-scale military operations to wipe out the criminals and it is yielding results.

“What ISWAP is doing is that because of their dwindling influence, they are now attacking Churches and Christians in order to create crisis between various religious groups.

“But as a government, we are after them,” he said.

The minister said some NGOs were also feeding the international community with wrong information to get funds from donors.

Mohammed reiterated that the two major religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity are also collaborating to find solution to the crisis and bring peace and calm

He gave the example of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) which is working to foster unity and better understanding between the Christian and Islamic faiths.

The minister solicited support from multilateral organizations and foreign countries in tackling the challenges of insecurity.

