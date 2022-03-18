Things FALL Apart:

My Nigerian Wife, KORRA OBIDI Ruined My Life, Betrayed Me, Cheated on Me for Four Years, I am Filing for a DIVORCE for my Mental Health Sanity-Dr. JUSTIN DEAN

…I am Heartbroken presently; I tried many times to talk to her, she would not listen, this is the hardest decision I had to make in my life

*‘Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children’

*‘This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary. I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. I will always be there for my children’

*‘This has nothing to do with postpartum depression. I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage. My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a ‘perfect marriage’

*BY DAVID OLABODE/Marriage Counselling Correspondent, Michigan, USA & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

EVERYONE believes their marriage and union was perfect and made in Heaven. They were role models to youths around the world on how good home could be. It came as a surprise to all on the social media when DR. JUSTIN DEAN expressed his dissatisfaction in the marriage to Nigerian born wife, KORRA OBIDI, a musician and dancer famous in Europe and United States of America. To Justin, he has had enough and the

Already fed up with the marriage, Dean stated that divorcing his wife would be the hardest decision of his life. The chiropractor, who has been vocal about his divorce for over a week now, also announced that he was filling out the paperwork this week.

Dean said: “I am tired of this narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability. I have been trying since 2018 to save our marriage. And if I don’t do what she says, she divorces me. I have been a prisoner in my marriage.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the father-of-two noted that he was leaving the marriage because of his mental health.

He wrote, “I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary. I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children.

“This has nothing to do with postpartum depression. I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage. My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a ‘perfect marriage.

“Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives. Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men, your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy.”

Revealing his divorce plans, Dean said, “I’m filling paperwork this week. I will always be there for my children and wish her the best.”

