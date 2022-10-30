THISNIGERIA media publication will hold every leader accountable-Highly celebrated Nigerian Journalist, ERIC OSAGIE, publisher

…vow: ‘we will fight for the voiceless, report the news behind the news, beam our searchlight on hidden happenings and things people, especially the high and mighty do not want reported’

*“We are newspaper of the people for the people. We shall defend both the powerful and the powerless in a country where the rights of the weak and the powerless are often trampled on, we shall provide them a shoulder to lean on and a voice to be heard”

*“We will oppose any form of injustice to any Nigerian irrespective of tribe, gender, region, religion or affiliations”

*THISNIGERIA has a daily print edition, an e-copy as well as online daily reports

*“ERIC OSAGIE is a thoroughly trained investigative journalist with decades of media experience across various mainstream publications in Nigeria. From his evergreen days in National Concord newspaper as Features Editor, worked briefly at ThisDAY publication, Saturday Editor at National Interest Newspapers, MD/Editor-in-chief, at New Telegraph newspaper to the SUN media group where he doubled as Managing Editor/Executive Director (Publications), DMD at The SUN on various occasions; wrote a famous column called ‘THE FLIPSIDE’ since 2000. He is the author of ‘THE BIG INTERVIEWS’ presented to the public in 2019. ‘THE BIG INTERVIEWS’ featured his exclusive chit-chat with major Nigerian leaders including: Muhammadu Buhari, T.Y. Danjuma, Dim Emeka Ojukwu; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Shuehu Shagari, Victor Malu among other newsmakers. This Edo state born softly-spoken; ever-smiling, humble media giant is a newsman devoid of any scandal, an administrative icon and media mentor to millions of reporters”-Editorial Board, Naija Standard Newspaper

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative EDITOR

HE’S A MEDIA DELIGHT. His name rings a familiar tone across homes in Africa’s most populous black nation. ERIC OSAGIE, a multiple, award winning investigative journalist is a media mentor, administrative manager who imbibes all the ethics of journalism into his career and lifestyle. This man of letter is a straight-forward shooter, an open book with nothing to hide. He is so passionate to hold leaders in power accountable, give voice to the voiceless, fight for the oppressed and see Nigeria working again where basic amenities are made available to the masses in a peaceful and transparent manner. Africa is rejoicing with the debut of THISNIGERIA-a serious media establishment cutting through the politics, business, entertainment and sports.

Osagie, former Managing Director/Editor-in-chief, The SUN Newspaper is out with a publication in a timely way to fill the void of unreported situations in the country in a human angle reportorial way. No wonder the publication entrant into the Nigerian media space on Monday, September 28, 2020 has become a bang from the outset.

For the records, the newspaper, in its maiden edition, featured an exclusive interview with former Kaduna State governor, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, who spoke on the state of the nation, the Buhari administration, insecurity, fuel price hike and other issues.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by the newspaper’s publisher, Osagie, “THISNIGERIA, anchored on assisting Nigerians to ‘know the truth’, which is also the newspaper’s motto, aimed at bringing policy, politics, economy, sports, entertainment and other news contents to our reading public.”

The newspaper, which is targeted at the C-suite, the policy, politics and business elite, is also designed to appeal to the youth population through its sports and entertainment segments.

THISNIGERIA has a weekly print edition for now, and an e-copy as well as online daily reports on: www.thisnigeria.com.

Osagie, who also doubles as Editor-in-chief/CEO of the newspaper outfit, said: “We will report the news behind the news, beam our searchlight on hidden happenings and things people, especially the high and mighty do not want reported.

“In so doing, only the interests of Nigeria and the Nigerian people shall matter and take the prime consideration at all times.”Osagie also disclosed that THISNIGERIA would oppose any form of injustice to any Nigerian irrespective of tribe, gender, region, religion or affiliations.

“We are newspaper of the people for the people. We shall defend both the powerful and the powerless, but in a country where the rights of the weak and the powerless are often trampled on, we shall provide them a shoulder to lean on and a voice to be heard,” Osagie said.

He promised that the new paper would promote free market and liberal economy principles “as that is the way to go if our country will join the comity of economically independent nations.”

He said, “we have no business being a poor nation with our human and natural endowments. We shall use our medium, through our news reports, features and analysis to promote the best of Nigeria agriculture, the best of our textiles, the best of our culture to Africa and the global space. We shall encourage the government to provide the enabling environment for growth of businesses, which will in turn stimulate the economy.”

On politics, Osagie said: “THISNIGERIA shall monitor governance and help to hold the leadership accountable to the people. Power is held in trust by leaders on behalf of the people. Under no circumstances should it be abused. Whenever and wherever it is not used for economic emancipation or development, we shall speak up, just as we will applaud and encourage leaders who are doing well for their people.”

