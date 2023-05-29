TRENDING:

BUHARI leaves Eagle Square, Flies out of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to Daura saying: ‘My Cattle and Sheep are waiting for Me’

… As promised, I would stay as far away from Abuja as possible, I need sometime to rest

*“I Have realised it’s much easier to control my Cattle and Sheep than fellow Nigerians”

*“After I have left office on May 29, 2023, if there were trouble, I would not want to be disturbed as I have found a safe haven in our neighbouring Niger Republic”

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP MANAGING Editor, Nigeria & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

THE IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT of Nigeria, MUHAMMADU BUHARI hurriedly left the Eagle Square after the swearing-in ceremony of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU as Nigeria’s 16th President. Buhari left in a convoy of vehicles via Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to Daura, Katsina State, his hometown to cater for his cattle and sheep awaiting his presence. And he promised to be as far away from Abuja as possible to take out time to rest.

Buhari left the venue shortly after Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in as President and Vice President respectively on Monday.

Buhari has repeatedly said he longs to return to his hometown to take care of his cattle and sheep after leaving office. He had also said he would stay as far away from Abuja as possible.

On Sunday, Buhari claimed that he finds it easier to control his cattle and sheep than fellow Nigerians. He said this during his speech at a pre-inauguration Gala Night on Sunday, where he expressed his desire to return to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State to focus on his farm animals.

Buhari has been President for the last eight years.

His words yesterday: “I am looking forward to tomorrow flying to my base to go and meet my cattle and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians. But I have to reduce their number, because I cannot save enough to buy them feed”.

Last week, Buhari disclosed that he would run to the neighbouring Niger Republic to seek a safe haven if disturbed or there is trouble after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

During the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja, Buhari said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.”

Although, he said he would prefer to stay in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, however, “if anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

