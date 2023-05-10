TRENDING!

MOBHAD sets new Spotify record after demise, entered top 20 on UK Apple Music Album Chart

*IMOLE’S hit songs: ‘Peace’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Ask About Me’; ‘Beast and Peace’ among top 10 songs on Apple Music Nigeria

*BY JOYCE AMAECHI/ENTERTAINMENT Writer

EVEN AFTER DEATH, late singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mobhad’s extended play, ‘Blessed’ has set a new record as the first EP to reach number one on Spotify Nigeria Weekly album chart and entered top 20 on United Kingdom Apple Music Album Chart.

The ‘Imole’ crooner achieved the feat posthumously after the EP topped this week’s album chart.

Our correspondent recalls that Mobhad died under a controversial circumstance on September 12, 2023. His singles and projects have been dominating music streaming platforms in Nigeria since his death.

His songs: ‘Peace’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Ask About Me’; ‘Beast and Peace’ are among the top 10 songs on Apple Music Nigeria.

He topped the Spotify Nigeria singles chart with ‘Ask About Me’

His EP ‘Blessed’ also entered the top 20 on UK Apple Music Album Chart

