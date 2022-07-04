TRENDING:

*BY ROBERTA IMADE/EUROPE Fashion Editor & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HER NAME IS TOMIWA. She is famous anywhere in France for her modeling prowess and high fashion lifestyle on runways. A Yoruba native lady from Osun State who migrated to France just three years ago has never looked back as fame, fortune now smiling at her daily in the eyes of international community.

SAINT’s modelling Nigerian sensation was discovered by the company’s chief executive officer on social media. Now, she holds court with the European fashion capital’s biggest designers and most influential brands. From Balmain and Celine to Lacoste and Louis Vuitton labels, Tomiwa is a frequent face gliding down runways, starring in global campaigns and prominently featured on e-commerce high fashion platforms to a captive international audience of tens of millions.

It’s been a fast-tracked rise to working with the elite in the billion-dollar fashion industry, but for Tomiwa, formerly a nursing student in Nigeria’s Osun state, there are still the random ‘pinch-me-it’s-very-real’ moments that keep things in perspective. “I am truly living a dream and feel so abundantly thankful whenever I stop and think of all the things I have achieved so far,” she reportedly said on a phone interview from The City of Lights to the press.

Having relocated to reside and work in France, she says, “It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the world and the fact that I live here now, it’s absolutely exhilarating to be immersed in the architecture, the museums and street art. I have always wanted to live in another country. It was pretty easy move to Paris from Nigeria for me,” Tomiwa admits.

The beauty has been reaping sweet, fashionable dividends. Maximum exposure has come her way as landmark Parisian luxury fashion houses, Chloe, Hermes and Longchamp, have all called on the chocolate stunner to be a face for them.

While she readily concedes she long entertained an interest in modelling, the 21-year-old said, “I never envisioned it as a full-time career as I wanted to do school and just model in Lagos and saw it as a side-hustle sort of thing.”

Her vision board expanded considerably when she caught the eye of Peters, who saw far greater potential than just her African homeland.

“Tomiwa’s elegance and model flawlessness was immediately apparent when we crossed paths on Instagram, and I instinctively knew she had what it took to be ready for the big leagues of fashion,” said the SAINT head honcho of the breakout fashion star. Peters would subsequently book Tomiwa for Celine’s Fall/Winter 2019 show in Paris directly from his office in Kingston. He was also integral in the negotiations for her to be one of the stars of Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2020 advertising campaign that featured supermodel Bella Hadid and Lila Moss, daughter of fashion icon Kate Moss.

Taking each of her milestones in graceful stride, including a hot-streak recent run of editorials lensed for i-D, Harper’s Bazaar and Moon Magazine, Tomiwa, who’s savouring summertime in Europe, revealed “I don’t have firm vacation plans, but I intend to spend a couple weekends in the countryside with my Parisian family.”

Rest will no doubt be short-lived for this burgeoning model sensation as the city-hopping calendar fashion show season readies to go, come September.

“I’m looking forward to making my mark and building my work portfolio,” she says, crediting the multi-hyphenate Naomi Campbell as her greatest inspiration. “I truly feel like the sky’s the limit for me, and there’s much more to achieve personally and professionally, so every day in this business presents a great opportunity.”

