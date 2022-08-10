TRUTH PREVAILS:

Nigerian born American Medical Doctor, ADEKWEH OGECHUKWU, Not Guilty-U.S. Observer Newspaper

….Cleared of sexual allegation by State of Minnesota County of St.Louis Court Criminal Division Sixth Judicial District in Court File No: 69DU-CR-19-384, Medical License to be restored

*BY MOFE ABULUDE/SPECIAL Crime Correspondent, North America

In its latest report, a leading online media publication in America, U.S. Observer newspaper claimed Dr. Adekweh Ogechukwu Victor,a Nigerian-American renowned, certified family doctor was a victim of ‘a set up by undercover agents’ in a bid to allegedly ‘nail him;, so he could be prosecuted, jailed, de-naturalized and eventually deported. But the full investigation by this reporter soon revealed that “Adekweh was cleared of sexual allegation by State of Minnesota County of St.Louis Court Criminal Division Sixth Judicial District, Court File No: 69DU-CR-19-384. And his medical license number 63,535 earlier suspended before the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice may be restored soonest.”

https://usobserver.com/full-acquittal-in-deceptive-police-sex-sting-case/

Quoting from the U.S. Observer publication, it reads: “Even worse, many are disallowed from telling a jury that they were not looking for someone underage; that the police created the whole concept of an underage participant, most often underhandedly. When the men get arrested their mug shot is published by the mainstream media, and they are labeled as pedophiles for the public’s consumption – all for seeking sex with someone whom they always believed to be an adult. While these men are guilty of soliciting sex online, it is a wild stretch for the government to claim they are child sex abusers, when no child was ever involved or actively sought.

https://usobserver.com/duluth-police-entrapment-of-dr-adekweh/

“A medical doctor from Minnesota, Dr. Ogechukwu Victor Adekweh, was earlier arrested by the police after a scheme to entrap him. He is not only facing a felony conviction – he is also facing deportation which will end his career as a doctor.

“In fact, prior to the publishing of this article the first fifteen Google search results of his name and city of residence were all related to him being criminally charged, portraying him as a pedophile. Every article painted the picture of guilt. None of the articles pointed out that he was looking for an adult, not a minor. Police and prosecutors used mainstream media to publish their one-sided version of the story. Dr. Adekweh is supposed to be presumed innocent until proven guilty; however, the government’s use of media in this way ensures their perspective is what is seen by the public in the jurisdiction where his jury will be chosen, and beyond.

“What a great way to win convictions; rig the system. The public, even those who are skeptics of police, buy into it. Many say, “He should have ended the conversation when the officer said, ‘almost sixteen’” – sixteen happens to be the legal age of consent in Minnesota.

But for Dr. Adekweh, he did not believe the undercover agent to be that age. First, he had met the cop on a website titled, “adultlook.com.” He clicked on an adult ad that stated, “18.” The adult ad showed photos taken in a hotel bathroom of a woman, who was really a twenty-seven-year-old cop. He was always deceived about the real age of the person he was communicating with. He never talked to an eighteen-year-old, nor fifteen-year-old, he was really talking to an adult cop – who was twenty-seven-years-old, who used photos of a twenty-seven-year-old cop for the ad. But the ad, on an adult website, stated an adult age. That is what he clicked on. That is what he intended.” Everything was a trap.

Finally, on September 22, 2022, Dr. Adekweh was found not guilty. He was a victim of police entrapment, in that officials used bait and switch tactics against an individual whose intent was never what he was charged with. Acquitted at last.

