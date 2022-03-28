UNFIT FOR OFFICE, Rogue in Power:

Ogun State Governor, DAPO ABIODUN alias ‘Shawn Michael Davids’ Secretly JAILED for Credit Card Fraud, Identity Theft in United States

…Caught for check forgery, grand theft in Miami, law enforcement fingerprint reveals hidden identity, wore orange suit jail number 8600B9436 inside cell

*Hid criminality away from Nigeria’s INEC to avoid electoral disqualification, handcuffed on November 7, 1986, for fighting and injuring a police officer in a bid to resist arrest

*Hired American top criminal Attorney to help file appeal for redaction of crimes documentation under file number CFN: 20150534571 in database

*Redaction of criminality processed by Harvey Euvin, the Miami Dade City Clerk of Court

*Already messaged embattled Governor-awaiting response asap

*SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, Abuja, MURAINO IBRAHIM/ Special Crime Correspondent, Florida & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor, North America

THIS IS NOT THE BEST OF TIMES FOR the sitting governor of Ogun State, DAPO ABIODUN, notoriously known with his infamous business name of ‘Shawn Michael Davids’ during those years he lived in Miami, Florida. Despite his political public office in Nigeria to cover for his misdeeds, truth of his alleged past criminality has come full circle into the limelight despite all his ‘window-dressing’ to gloss over the scandalous issue. Documents sighted by our multiple, award-wining crack reporters has shown that Abiodun under his ‘pseudo name’ was caught, arrested and sent to jail for forgery, grand theft and credit card fraud. Throughout his stay inside the cell, Abiodun ‘David’ wore an orange suit jail number 8600B9436.

Naija Standard Newspaper obtained the criminal record of how Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun was jailed in 1986 for credit card fraud in Miami Dade Florida, USA. The governor was said to have used a nick name with the aim of concealing his criminal identity.

The record revealed that Abiodun was jailed for committing criminal offences which bordered on credit card fraud, petty theft and check forgery. He was arrested on November 7, 1986, for fighting and injuring a police officer to resist arrest.

While being processed at the station, his fingerprint was run through the crime database, and it was discovered that the Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun being processed for detention was the same as ‘Shawn Michael Davids’. His criminal record and history were thus cemented, and he was jailed.

According to these documents, Abiodun’s jail number was 8600B9436. In 2015, while contesting for the Ogun East Senatorial seat against the late Buruji Kasamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he applied for the redaction of his criminal records in Miami Dade, Florida.

This act of concealment meant he could lie on his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms that he had no prior criminal records. A perjury offence that could have disqualified him from ever holding an appointive or elective office in Nigeria.

The redaction was granted in August 2015.

The redaction application details are as follows:

CFN: 20150534571

BOOK…29743

PAGE…1170

DATE…18th August 2015

TIME…04:20:51pm

It was processed by Harvey Euvin, the Miami Dade City Clerk of Court.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters said they had in 2021 engaged the services of a US criminal attorney (name withheld) through whom they made an application to get the unredacted document and the request was granted.

According to the unredacted documents, the “NOLLE PROSEQUI” indicated in the criminal records was a decision of the police and the District Attorney (DA) not to proceed to trial in exchange for Dapo’s cooperation to name his accomplices.

Abiodun’s criminal past has made him ineligible to hold public office in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A group under the auspices of Coalition of Ogun State Students (COSS) in a letter dated March 17, 2022, signed by its Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, has, however, given the governor two weeks to respond to the allegations against him as contained in the documents or face legal action.

