WAY TO GO:

Former International Heavyweight Boxing Champion in America, ‘The Nigerian Gentleman’, ENOBONG UMOHETTE Returns to the Ring, after 8 years of earlier Retirement

…knocks out William “Rugged Billy” Myers at Cincinnati, Ohio, with a swollen face, black eye in an explosive match

*Lights up fighting arena with a remarkable performance, raises Nigeria Flag

*ex- Nigerian national amateur Super Heavyweight Boxing Champion was a former Nigerian Secret Service Intelligence operative

*Speaking from residence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin: “Life outside the boxing ring and fatherhood had caused me to put on more than 130lbs in about 2 years after retirement, which made my toddler, daughters ask that I return to the boxing ring again, as an athletic Dad in build and frame”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

ENOBONG UMOHETTE IS A NIGERIAN born American resident, famous as a pugilist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In most homes in the United States, he is being celebrated for his knock-out matches, which earned him the stage name ‘The Nigerian Gentleman’ for his professionalism as a boxer.

Interestingly, this former International Heavyweight Boxing Champion and United Boxing Champion (UBF) who retired eight years ago returned to the professional ring scene with explosive knock out matches.

This great Nigerian sport athlete made a stunning come back on Saturday October 22nd 2022 at Ashland Kentucky, taking on the hard hitting slugger from Cincinnati Ohio, giving William “Rugged Billy” Myers a knock out in the third round. Umohette handed him a black eye and swollen face.

Umohette who thrilled the arena with a remarkable performance won the contest against the Ohio pugilist by a knock-out in the third round.

The Nigerian Gentleman prior to the October 22nd 2022 come-back fight gave no inkling of his plan to return to the boxing ring since announcing his retirement in March of 2015. Interestingly, the 2005 Nigerian national amateur super heavy weight boxing champion who was a former Nigerian Secret Service intelligence operative, over the course of the past seven and a half years was more known for his amazing fatherhood journey, very often spotted and seen everywhere in his Milwaukee, Wisconsin environment with his two beautiful daughters now seven and nine years old. Prior to October 22nd 2022, it was unthinkable that the retired former heavyweight boxing champ who grew a large personal and online following of friends and admirers due largely to being a doting dad, would one day lace up the boxing gloves again.

Asked about what inspired his return to the ring, Umohette speaking from his Milwaukee, Wisconsin residence stated that life outside the boxing ring and fatherhood had caused him to put on more than 130lbs in about 2 years after retirement, which made his toddler daughters to ask him to promise to return to the boxing ring again, being previously used to a dad who was athletic in keeping to the promise made to his daughters.

Umohette further stated that he started his remarkable journey to the ring in August 2019 when his weight peaked at 367lbs. According to Umohette’s head Coach Mr George Offiong; through a combination of diet, nutrition, sheer determination, discipline, dedication and courage, Umohette entered the boxing ring on October 22nd 2022 at 259lbs having undergone several months of the toughest and most rigorous, health/medical tests and boxing training. Head boxing Coach Offiong added that Umohette by far exceeded all the prerequisite parameters of strength, endurance, reflex, stamina, craft, ring generalship, technique/ tactics and combat resilience to pave the way for a tough six round contest for the first time in almost eight years.

