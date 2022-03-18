Way to Go:

Nigerian Music Super Star, TuFace Idibia Donates Multi-Million Recording Studio to Obafemi Awolowo University

…Shared video on official social media handles, inducted Fellow School of Music

*Excited varsity students sing ‘Great Ife’ anthem, hailing award-wining musician for donation

*“I always wished I had music as a course in my days in secondary and tertiary schools. My goal is to build a recording studio in as many schools as I can. I want to use this medium to ask my entertainment industry/celebrity friends to do anything they can as well”-TUFACE

*BY CHIOMA ROBERT/ENTERTAINMENT Reporter

NIGERIAN multiple, award-wining Musician, TUFACE IDIBIA has made history in the nation’s entertainment industry by donating a multi-million recording studio to the music department of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State to the delight of all the undergraduate students.

The singer on Tuesday shared videos of the commissioning of the studio on his official social media handles.

He also shared videos of excited students signing the ‘Great Ife’ anthem and singing his praises, for the donation.

“I always wished I had music as a course in my days in secondary and tertiary schools. My goal is to build a recording studio in as many schools as I can. I want to use this medium to ask my entertainment industry/celebrity friends to do anything they can as well,” Tuface said as he shared videos of the unveiling of the studio.

The school in return inducted him as a Fellow of The School of Music.

