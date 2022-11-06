WE have Forensic Evidence linking NAIRA MARLEY to Credit Card Fraud-EFCC

… musician is standing trial on 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud

*Found to have committed crimes between November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, May 10, 2019

*BY CHIKA AMAECHI/Anti-Graft Correspondent

APEX ANTI GRAFT AGENCY in Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC revealed that one of the nation’s controversial singers, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, has been found to be involved directly in credit card fraud. The agency claimed to have used a forensic probe to confirm the identity of the musician.

The Head of the Cyber crime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Whyte Dein, on Thursday, told the Federal High Court in Lagos that his team was able to link controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, to a credit card fraud.

Dein, who is also a Chief Detective Officer with the EFCC, was testifying in the ongoing trial of Naira Marley over allegations of alleged cyber crime offences.

The musician is standing trial on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

According to the EFCC, Naira Marley committed the offences on different dates between November 26, 2018, and December 11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

