World EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW after 42 YEARS in MUSIC:

I Have No Regret as a Musician, Regret living in a Wrong Nigerian Environment-STELLA MONYE, Nigeria’s Samba Queen, ‘Oko Mi Ye’ songstress

… Nigerian Musicians need to be more creative to Survive, I see Artistes playing Music in America Subway

*‘Entertainment could be a major source of revenue for Nigeria instead of oil’

*‘We don’t have creative people in government, every politician in power for their pocket’

*‘PMAN Corrupt as Nigeria: wrong people in wrong places’

*‘During Charly Boy’s reign as PMAN President, Nigerian musicians had health insurance, No continuity in policy at the end of tenure’

*‘Lay-about (busy-bodies) created problems for PMAN, Real musicians don’t have time for brouhaha in the Music industry, PMAN need professional handlers to save it from comatose’

‘Bongos IKWUE and I working on a collaborative entertainment gig unraveling soon’-MONYE

SHE’S TALENTED. SHE HAS A VELVET HARMONIOUS VOICE. SHE SHOT INTO FAME AND NATIONAL LIMELIGHT in Nigeria in the 80’s. STELLA MONYE, ‘Oko Mi Ye’ legendary songstress breaks her silence after over four decades in the music industry, on several issues ranging from ‘State-of-the-Nation, Nigerian Musicians’ economic survival; the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, How Nigeria Can diversify into Entertainment as a major source of revenue among other issues in a chit-chat with NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU

NAIJA STANDARD: How will you describe the Nigerian music industry today?

I love it. The music industry is exciting, with creativity all over the place

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you describe President Muhammad Usman Buhari as a ‘Friend of Nigerian Entertainers or an Enemy of Nigerian Entertainers’?

President Buhari is just being himself

NAIJA STANDARD: What are the survival strategies Nigerian musicians can embrace to avoid economic stress?

They should look for more ways in other outlets for their creative works. I see musicians on subways in America. We (Nigerian musicians) could become more creative

NAIJA STANDARD: How come Nigerian musicians don’t have any health insurance policy?

During Charly Boy’s reign as PMAN President, Nigerian musicians had health insurance. But, there were no follow up continuity in the policy at the end of his tenure

NAIJA STANDARD: Why can’t the government embrace entertainment as a major source of revenue instead of oil?

It all depends on the road map and structure within the government in power. We don’t have creative people in the government because everyone (every politician is in power) is there for their own pocket

NAIJA STANDARD: What is the problem in PMAN?

PMAN problem is like Nigeria problem: wrong people in wrong profession and places

NAIJA STANDARD: Can you name the musician (s) responsible for the PMAN problem?

Layabout (busy-bodies) created problems for PMAN. Real musicians don’t even have time for the brouhaha in PMAN because they are very busy. PMAN need professional handlers to save it from comatose

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you think PMAN was corrupt at any time?

PMAN is as corrupt as Nigeria (PMAN has always been like Naija problems)

NAIJA STANDARD: How did you go into music and do you regret being a musician?

The signs are always there for whatever talent you have. It starts from somewhere and then blossoms if you have it then you are blessed. I have no regret being a musician, but I do have a regret being in a wrong Nigerian environment ( as for whether I have a regret in my career? Yes, I do partly due to being in the wrong environment)

NAIJA STANDARD: You were sighted with Bongos Ikwue, a Nigerian music legend in Abuja recently. What music project are you cooking?

I think I respect Bongos Ikwue’s creative ability and he respects me too. We have been talking about doing music- zone work together, including playing at his hotel in Otukpo.

