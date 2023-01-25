WORLD EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW:

Nigerian Scholar, Naturalized American OGBEWERE BANKOLE IJEWEREME becomes Logistic Specialist Sailor for U.S. Navy

…39-year-old Skillful in Cyber-security and Public Affairs, earlier lectured in an American online college as Adjunct Assistant Professor

*Had Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration at Ambrose Alli University, Masters Degree in Public Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University, graduated in Doctorate Degree in Public Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University

*Migrated from Nigeria for the United States under wife’s expatriate immigrant permanent visa slot, becomes a Citizen within two years

*“My oath as a Sailor totally prevents me from posting and commenting on political issues. It is totally against Uniform Military Code of Justice with grievous consequences”–IJEWEREME

*HE’S regarded as a genius, due to his high intelligence acumen, brilliance and deep knowledge in Technology. OGBEWERE BANKOLE IJEWEREME, a trained public administrator with specialization in strategic planning, cyber security, public affairs & human resource management had an interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor for Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA.

This academic who had a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration at Ambrose Alli University, Masters Degree in Public Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University, graduated in Doctorate Degree in Public Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University touched on various issues of international interest including his migration to the United States, how he joined the U.S. Navy as a Sailor with specialty in Logistics and Cybersecurity among many other issues.

He is happily married to Blessing Chioma, a Certified Registered Nurse. He was a former lecturer at Adeleke University and Olabisi Onabanjo University

NAIJA STANDARD: What inspired you to join the United States Navy?

There are certain questions I can not respond to based on my current status as a sailor, a lecturer and cyber security analyst. I left Nigeria for the United States, (U.S) under my wife’s expatriate immigrant permanent visa slot.

NAIJA STANDARD: You have a PhD degree from Nigeria, can you tell us about your lecturing job as an Adjunct Professor in an American college?

After I arrived in America, I started IT certifications in cybersecurity and networking, including doing a degree in cybersecurity. I was to enter the U.S. Navy to practice cybersecurity but was given a logistic specialist position because I was yet to be a U.S. citizen by then. As such, I could not obtain top government security clearance. I lectured as an adjunct assistant professor within a term in the same online school. I began doing a degree in cybersecurity before I left for the U.S. Navy military training.

NAIJA STANDARD: Were there any objections from your family joining the U.S.Navy?

No comment

NAIJA STANDARD: Tell us about the rigorous Basic Military Training that you are experiencing in the U.S. Navy?

I was told by my advisor not to expose more of my information to the public as it works against someone trying to get top government security clearance to practice cybersecurity after becoming a citizen.

NAIJA STANDARD: As a Nigerian born Naturalized American, Nigeria government paid a huge sum of money in dollars to the U.S. authorities to receive military fighting equipment to wage war against Boko Haram insurgents. Why do you think Boko Haram terrorists have held the nation hostage by kidnapping school teenagers, raping the girls, causing several disorderliness, yet the Buhari administration seems helpless?

As for the issue of Boko haram, my oath as a sailor totally prevents me from posting and commenting on political issues as it is totally against Uniform Military Code of Justice with grievous consequences.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why do you think the Nigerian government couldn’t directly ask the American authorities to use their AFRICOM (military operations stationed in Africa) to help quench this threat?

Since I became a sailor, I do not comment or post any political or Boko haram issue globally again.

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you think Boko Haram may cause terrorism attack before, during next month’s February election in Nigeria?

As I said, I do not comment or post any political or Boko haram issue.

NAIJA STANDARD: Some sections of the press already saying the 2023 election may not hold..do you believe the Buhari government will conduct a Free, Fair election?

I just maintain my stand: I do not comment or post any political or Boko haram issue. It is sequel to the fact that I have not revealed my place of work and address in the United States, including those of my wife refraining from such exposure.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you intend to use your platform as an American Navy Analyst to help the Nigerian Navy learn of the latest technology to combat any domestic or foreign attack against Nigeria?

I know the implications of data exposure as a cyber security analyst. I am even looking for how I will reduce my Facebook details about me while in Nigeria

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, you migrated to America in 2021 as a Permanent Resident, got your U.S. citizenship almost two years later…can you take us to how you relocated to America?

We were in Nigeria when I registered my wife for Kaplan online U.S. Registered Nurse training. After six months of training and weekly tests, she passed her muck examination excellently and she signed a contract with O’Grady Peyton International to sponsor her to the Philippines where she wrote the U.S. NCLEX examination and passed excellently.

Thereafter, Colorado Nursing Board issued her RN license. She was in Nigeria when she attended an interview for a nursing job through Skype and secured a position.

Subsequently O’Grady Peyton filled for our permanent visa and we got it and relocated. I became a citizen fast because I am a sailor. My wife is still a permanent resident.

