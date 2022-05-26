World EXCLUSIVE:

STELLA ODUAH did not receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Certificate from our College-Logan Spindler, Development Associate, SAINT Paul College Foundation, United States

… We have confirmed no academic record exists for Stella Oduah at our college

*School reacts to FOI Act requests of Naija Standard Newspaper Editorial Board to verify the truth about the graduation of an incumbent Senator, former Nigeria aviation minister

*CF001 forms submitted with an Affidavit under Oath by ODUAH to INEC in 2019 reads in part: “Sometime in 2010 while in transit from Akili Ozizor in Ogbaru local government area to Abuja, I discovered that some of my personal belongings were missing. The missing documents are the originals of my West African School Certificate of 1978 from Zixon Secondary School Ozubulu, First School Leaving Certificate from St. John Odoakpu Onitsha; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Certificate 1982 from St. Paul’s College Lawrence Virginia USA; National Youth Service Corps certificate 1983, national identity card, United States of America Social Security card with numbers in it”

*“Further inquiries at another college with similar name in Lawrenceville, Virginia showed that this other school closed June 30, 2013, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation assumed ownership of the college in 2017, property sold to a Chinese firm due to financial problems. Calls made to school phone number at (434) 848-6431 is permanently on voicemail” -INVESTIGATION

*Nigerians are asking this question: “Can STELLA ODUAH show the people are academic certificates? Or what other educational credentials has she been working with over the years as a public office holder?”

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP MANAGING EDITOR reporting LIVE from Virginia

THE FIRE seems burning and no one knows when or how this raging fire will end. Nigeria’s incumbent Senator, STELLA ODUAH representing the good people of Anambra North district claimed in her earlier documentation with Nigeria’s electoral body in 2019 having submitted an Affidavit under Oath then that she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Certificate in 1982 from St. Paul’s College Lawrence Virginia USA. Independent investigation carried out to verify this claim has proven contrary, as authorities of Saint Paul College Foundation in the United States released a statement that the school has no record of her. And attempts made to another similar college in Virginia showed the college closed operation since June 30, 2013. Calls were made to the school official phone number at: (434) 848-6431 but permanently on voicemail.

In a press response to our editorial board on the claim made by the former Nigeria aviation minister, Logan Spindler, Development Associate, representing Friends of Saint Paul College Foundation confirmed that no academic record in their archive exists of anyone bearing the name, “Our college, (Saint Paul College) is located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. We have also confirmed no record exists for Stella Oduah at our college.”

Our reporter made further inquiries at another college with a similar name in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Our discovery showed that this other school closed June 30, 2013, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation assumed ownership of the college in 2017, property sold to a Chinese firm due to financial problems. Calls made to the school phone number at (434) 848-6431 permanently went on voicemail.

For records, Saint Paul’s College is a private, historically black college located in Lawrenceville, Virginia. The college is a four-year, private, co-ed, liberal arts institute affiliated with the Episcopal Church. The school closed its doors in June 2012. Shortly thereafter, St. Paul’s College reported to SACS that it would close on June 30, 2013. In 2017, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which had assumed ownership of most of the former campus, sold the property to a Chinese related firm that has not announced its plans.

“Challenge by choice” was the motto of Saint Paul’s College, which closed in 2013 because of financial problems and declining student enrollment.

In the CF001 forms submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2019, Oduah claimed that she completed her NYSC but her certificate was missing along with other credentials.

An affidavit she deposed read in part, “Sometime in 2010 while in transit from Akili Ozizor in Ogbaru local government area to Abuja, I discovered that some of my personal belongings were missing.

“The missing documents are the originals of my West African School Certificate of 1978 from Zixon Secondary School Ozubulu, First School Leaving Certificate from St. John Odoakpu Onitsha; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Certificate 1982 from St. Paul’s College Lawrence Virginia USA; National Youth Service Corps certificate 1983, national identity card, United States of America Social Security card with numbers in it.”

Saint Paul College remains a Community & Technical College fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education

